American conservative women—and men— are different from those on the left. Conservative women are beautiful, based, rational and strong - equal to any conservative man.

That’s not true of the left.

One can’t look at a photo of Aftyn Behn, recent Democrat candidate for the 7th District in Tennessee, and not see an AWFL – an affluent, white, female liberal—or argue against the existence of such a category.

American politics did not suddenly devolve into the feverish spectacle we now inhabit. The shrill rhetoric, the policy whiplash, the sense that public institutions are drifting into uselessness—none of it is accidental.

Much of today’s dysfunction stems from the rise of a dominant cultural-political bloc and the transformation of another: the mind-bending ascent of affluent, college-educated, suburban white liberal women, and the accompanying “feminization” of liberal men. Together they have reshaped the center-left into a project driven less by governance than by the politics of emotional expression—an arrangement that produces instability, theatrical moralism, and policy that too often floats free of material reality.