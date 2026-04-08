I’m sure this will be met with both agreement and contention, but this has been gnawing at my psyche like a New York wharf rat goes after a discarded wheel of extra-sharp cheddar.

Just like nothing the Democrats say the issue is about is about that thing, it is always about Trump, it is the same with Israel, nothing they say about Iran is about the issues that are real and long standing with Iran, they are about Israel’s reaction to them.

And increasingly, it’s not just Democrats, the hidden hate of Israel and the Jewish people is rising to the surface in people I would never have anticipated harbored such bias, discrimination and anger.

It is frustratingly interesting to watch people try to couch their disgust and hate in terms of free speech or the classic “we’re just asking questions,” as if any rational person still believes that.

I don’t.

I’m also not naïve enough to believe Israel has clean hands any more than the US or any other nation has them.

The leadership of every country has the duty and responsibility to act in the best interests of the people they represent and protect and sometimes that kind of business can get people’s hands dirty. America has had its moments, and I often think that history might have turned out differently if Executive Order 11905 wasn’t signed on February 18, 1976, by President Gerald R. Ford in an effort to reform the United States Intelligence Community, improve oversight on foreign intelligence activities, and ban political assassination.

Maybe not. Maybe that is not the way I should feel or I have just read too many military thrillers by Mark Greaney, Brad Thor, and Jack Carr.

But what I do know is if I were Donald Trump or Bibi Netanyahu, there is literally nothing I would not do to protect America or Israel and not because that was my job, because I love my country in the same way I believe Trump loves America and Netanyahu loves Israel.

It’s easy for Americans to judge Israel because Canada isn’t always trying to wipe us out the way Iran tries to destroy Israel - Mexico’s cartels might try, but while America’s Evil Communist Hat has organized an extermination pogrom of their own people disguised as “medical care”, it couldn’t organize a one car military parade if push came to shove.

Iran and its proxies have been indiscriminately lobbing rockets into Israel’s populated areas for decades and hasn’t spent one minute reconsidering sending exploding Muslims to ride random buses in Tel Aviv. I’m confident if the Torantarians in Toronto were lobbing munitions over the border into the neighborhoods of Rochester, NY, the good Rochesterinarians would want somebody to stop it and probably wouldn’t care that much how it got done, and if say, Tennessee was willing to help due to a common interest in ending the aggression before the Torontarians developed mid-range ICBMs that could reach Nashville, it would be welcomed.

If I had the chance to partner with the world’s lone superpower to put down the Mad Dog of the Middle East, you bet your ass I would take it – just like America sent Team 6 into Pakistan to put down bin Laden, our Mad Dog of Manhattan (several people in the US and at the UN raised the issue of that aforementioned EO and its successors and wanted to investigate, and America basically told them to F-off).

There is no legitimate world where Iran can be viewed as virtuous compared to Israel. While they have never admitted it, Israel has nukes (and according to MTG, Jewish Space Lasers) and Iran doesn’t - but there is no question in my mind that if that order was reversed, Iran would not hesitate to use nukes the first chance it got. Israel’s restraint in that department proves which country can be trusted and relied upon.

We cannot live in a world where we forget who the good guys are and that to continue being the good guys, sometimes the good guys have to do bad things.

That must be true because Hollywood has ridden the anti-hero horse for literally a half a century.