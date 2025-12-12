Unlicensed Punditry

Justin Smith's avatar
Justin Smith
2h

Islam isn't truly a religion. Only 14% of the Koran's verses have anything remotely to do with the relationship of men and women to God, or "Allah" as they have named him. The rest of the Koran reads like a political and military strategy on how to deal with infidels, Christians, Jews and all other non-Muslims, which basically boils down to taxing, converting and ultimately murdering them should they not submit to Allah and Islam.

Islam is an ideology whose Sharia Law doctrines and Hadith demand it reign supreme over the entire world by way of infiltration and procreation and military and political conquest whenever and whenever possible. In as much as so many of its leaders are already on the record that Islam will reign supreme over America as soon as they can make it happen, it should be more than obvious that this is an ideology intent on the overthrow of the U.S. Republic, much in the very same manner as employed by Democrat Party Communists, and it must be treated as such by expelling all Muslims from America under the 1952 McCarran Act.

Islam represents the Mother of all Totalitarianisms: the Theocratic State -- the most harsh and cruelest of all ideologies known to mankind and a bane to man from its first days when it crawld from under a rock in the Saudi Arabian Peninsula to curse the world.

Islam is not a religion and its ideology cannot "coexist" within America's system, since Islam never does really desire to coexist with anyone, only to reign supreme.

Destroy America's mosques or repurpose them and eradicate every last vestige of Islam in America.

~ Justin O Smith

