Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
5hEdited

Paul Johnson’s book “Intellectuals” points out many examples of the social activists’ failure to live out their beliefs: Rousseau failed to take responsibility for the many illegitimate children he spawned. Jean Paul-Sartre’s mother paid her son’s income taxes. Many famed left-wing intellectuals and writers, such as Hemingway, failed to file tax returns at all. Some leftists such as George Orwell or David Horowitz or Michael Schellenberger seemed to pass through an adolescent socialist phase before growing or “waking” up to become the strongest opponents of left-wing intellectual zombie-think. Also Thomas Sowell and Walter Williams became hard-headed economic realists after seeing the falsity of crack-pot socialism.

But I have no pity or compassion for the hordes of useful fools or party faithful who ended up being devoured by the very systems they advocated: those who cheered for the murder of Charlie Kirk fully deserve their blood that they will shed upon their own heads.

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James Heimer's avatar
James Heimer
5h

Brilliant commentary. I thought the one this morning on the Republic was the best yet. It was, until you wrote this one.

I am tempted to print out all your essays and assemble them into a pamphlet. Have you considered publishing a book - The Best of Unlicensed Punditry?

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