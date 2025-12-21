I find it interesting that the “America First” flare up on the conservative side is over what I believe is a fallacy - that people like Tucker Carlson are putting America “first” by “just asking questions” (which are really statements in disguise) about America’s support for Israel and people like Ben Shapiro are putting Israel ahead of America’s interests for basically arguing Israel is an ally, not an enemy.

Where is the evidence of that? What has America done that advantaged Israel that wasn’t part of long-standing American policy in the Middle East?

Those are honest questions. I would appreciate people who believe there are examples of betrayal helping me out by enumerating them—because if there are no legitimate examples, then why are we arguing?

The recent bitch-slapping sessions (which I hate) within conservative circles , highlighted by heated clashes at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference this past week, has been framed as a stark divide: Tucker Carlson embodying an “America First” ethos by critiquing U.S. foreign entanglements, while Ben Shapiro allegedly prioritizes Israel’s interests over America’s. This narrative, however, is a fallacy that distorts both men’s positions and overlooks the nuanced alignment of U.S.-Israel relations with longstanding American policy. Rather than a betrayal of national interests, the debate reflects differing interpretations of what truly serves America in a volatile world.

Carlson, a vocal proponent of isolationism, has criticized U.S. aid to Israel and hosted guests accused of anti-Semitism, arguing that endless foreign commitments drain American resources and risk broader conflicts. He positions this as pure “America First,” echoing Donald Trump’s skepticism of overseas wars. Shapiro, in contrast, has lambasted Carlson as a “coward” for mainstreaming conspiracy theories and undermining conservatism, while defending strong U.S.-Israel ties as essential to combating terrorism and preserving Western values. Critics like Steve Bannon have accused Shapiro of being a “cancer” who pushes the U.S. to put Israel first, but this charge lacks substantive evidence.

Shapiro consistently frames his advocacy as advancing American security—Israel as a key ally against shared threats like Iran and radical Islamism, not a zero-sum trade-off. For instance, in interviews, he emphasizes that U.S. support for Israel aligns with America’s moral and strategic imperatives, and he has even urged Israel to reduce reliance on U.S. aid to foster self-sufficiency. Where is the concrete proof of disloyalty? Detractors point to his firing of Candace Owens amid anti-Semitism allegations or his opposition to Israel critics, but these actions stem from ideological consistency, not national betrayal. No policy endorsements from Shapiro demonstrably harm U.S. interests for Israel’s gain; instead, he argues the alliance bolsters America globally.

I tend to agree with Shapiro.

Turning to U.S. actions, what has Washington done for Israel that deviates from decades-old Middle East policy? Annual military aid—around $3.8 billion—dates to the 1970s and the Camp David Accords, a bipartisan cornerstone aimed at stabilizing the region and countering Soviet (now Iranian and Chinese) influence. Diplomatic support, such as vetoing anti-Israel UN resolutions, has been routine since Israel’s founding in 1948. Even under Trump’s “America First” administration, policies like recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the Golan Heights annexation built on prior frameworks while serving U.S. goals of peace brokering and isolating adversaries.

Recent post-October 7, 2023, support—including munitions resupply and intelligence sharing—responds to an existential threat from Hamas, aligning with America’s broader counterterrorism strategy post-9/11. No major U.S. concession has uniquely favored Israel at clear detriment to American priorities; the relationship remains mutually beneficial, with Israel providing advanced intelligence, military technology (like Iron Dome contributions), and a reliable democratic foothold in a hostile region. The “Israel first” accusation against figures like Shapiro collapses under scrutiny—it’s rhetorical hyperbole in an intra-conservative culture war, not grounded in policy reality.

I was thinking about this last week, and it occurs to me that when I look at our history post-WWII, Israel is the only ally we have really supported and treated as a true ally. When you read off the list from Korea to Afghanistan, we have generally abandoned them in some degree.

Israel is the only country we haven’t.

True “America First” can encompass strategic alliances without contradiction, as history shows strong partners enhance, rather than undermine, national strength.