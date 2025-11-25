Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
3h

Remember it was a minority of citizens who made war on England to gain our freedom. There are many who would stand by if it came to kinetic warfare, however those in service chose to be there, and would form the core of our response. Many with prior service would also respond to the call. The rest, as always, would just come along for the ride. The US must divorce itself from the ruinous policies of Western Europe and instead become once again who we really are, a brash, brave, independent, freedom loving people who could care less what the rest of the world thinks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Doyle's avatar
Mike Doyle
3h

The goal of the Communists/Globalists is to destroy America from within,so they can remake it into their version of utopia for the few at the top

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture