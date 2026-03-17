Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
6h

The people who worship subjectivity are really warring against the absolute objective reality - God. By denying the existence of natural law based on the order He created they seek to free themselves to engage in unnatural behaviors.

Reply
Share
Ted W Dillingham's avatar
Ted W Dillingham
3h

Since apparently a large proportion of the Western oligarchy and their followers are actually "merely competing for control of a narrative untethered from reality", where do we go from here?

While I understand the choice of Modernism vs Post-Modernism for its stark contrast of Objective vs Subjective, the same oscillation dates back to the Greeks who first put "rational argument" on the pedestal of the path to "Truth" (or not) followed by at least a couple of cycles. The problem of this search for "Certainty" is that certainty is not to be had on this Earth by humans in any of the usual languages of humans. Any complicated argument about "Fact" is too ambiguous to "know it is true" by its conclusion even assuming you can remember how it started. Science used to have a workable model that a theory was good if it predicted something objective more accurately than its predecessor, but, alas, that too has gone by the wayside. Perhaps, if we could get back to workable assumptions that a real majority could agree to rather than the false polarized extremes that frame today's arguments, that might be a nucleus of agreement. Don't argue about which extreme is right since neither is right but find the consensus of agreement that's somewhere in the middle and is right enough.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture