The radical left’s tendency to glorify bombers, terrorists, and murderers as “revolutionary” reflects a profound absurdity. By assigning noble motives to those pursuing the genocidal elimination of Israel and the Jewish people or elevating killers like Luigi Mangione and Elias Rodriguez to hero status for murdering innocents, they embrace a moral confusion that defies reason. This dangerous ideology, rooted in irrational justifications, demands scrutiny by reasonable and rational people.

I cannot help but look at it through the lens of Albert Camus’ philosophy of the absurd, which rejects such nihilistic freedom and calls for self-imposed ethical limits. In The Myth of Sisyphus, Camus writes, “The absurd does not liberate; it binds. It does not authorize all actions. ‘Everything is permitted’ does not mean that nothing is forbidden.”

This statement anchors his absurdist philosophy, which grapples with the conflict between humanity’s longing for meaning and the universe’s indifference. The absurd, Camus argues, does not grant unrestrained freedom to act without consequence. Instead, it “binds” us to a disciplined awareness: recognizing the absence of inherent meaning compels us to live authentically, creating our own purpose without relying on false absolutes like divine law or universal morality. This realization is not a license for chaos but a call to responsibility.

Camus engages with Dostoevsky’s notion from The Brothers Karamazov that “if God does not exist, everything is permitted.” He rejects the interpretation that this absence of absolute moral authority justifies amorality or nihilism. “‘Everything is permitted’ does not mean that nothing is forbidden,” Camus insists, emphasizing that the lack of divine rules (or the lack of belief in God) does not excuse reckless or destructive behavior. Instead, the absurd requires us to forge our own ethical boundaries through reason, compassion, and solidarity with others. In his 1951 book length essay, The Rebel, Camus warned that unchecked freedom can lead to nihilistic ideologies or violence, advocating for a responsible rebellion that affirms human dignity and mutual respect. The absurd, far from authorizing all actions, demands we decide what must be forbidden to preserve our shared humanity.

The radical left’s celebration of violence betrays this principle. By excusing or even glorifying terrorist organizations pursuing genocide or murderers who target innocents, they misinterpret the freedom of the absurd as a blank check for chaos. Such stances reflect a failure to grapple with Camus’ core insight: the absence of universal rules does not absolve us of moral responsibility but heightens our obligation to create a just framework. Supporting acts of terror or murder as “revolutionary” ignores the necessity of self-imposed limits, descending into the very nihilism Camus rejects. The absurd does not mean “anything goes”; it means we must consciously choose what is forbidden in a world where we are the authors of our values.

If we cannot agree that genocide and the murder of innocents cross an inviolable line, we risk eroding the foundation of human dignity. Camus’ philosophy reminds us that freedom without restraint is not liberation - but a path to eventual destruction. The absurd binds us to the task of crafting an ethical framework through deliberate choice, grounded in solidarity and justice. To abandon this responsibility is to forsake our humanity.

God help us if our society at large fails to recognize that some acts - genocide, terror, murder - are forbidden, not only by divine decree but also by our shared commitment to a safe and meaningful existence.