Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tapestrygarden's avatar
Tapestrygarden
1h

The Left is in love with death and violence. It’s what gives their pathetic lives meaning. People who engage in the traditional ways to make life meaningful, faith, family, friendships and learning do not don a keffiyeh and screech about Free Palestine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
10m

“If there is no god everything is permitted” explains why atheistic totalitarian systems turn their Party/State/paramount leader into their own god - which becomes an idol more of inscrutable will and demanding of more bloodthirsty sacrifice even if its own devotees than any god-king or mute idol of the past.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture