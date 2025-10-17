When I shared Eric Reinhart’s “Why Shame No Longer Works in American Politics” from The New Republic and Melissa A. Fabello’s “Yes, Taylor Swift Is Racist - Just Not the Kind You Think She Is” from her blog, I did so, not to highlight serious social commentary, but as a stark confrontation with the literal madness gripping our current discourse.

Both essays were laughable – true Babylon Bee level stuff - until you realize as I did that “Oh, shit! These authors are serious!”

In saner times, neither of these absurd, irrational, self-implicating missives would have withstood a legitimate editorial process to ever see the light of day in print.

Reinhart’s dissertation pretends to dissect how shame, once society’s moral enforcer, has crumbled amid a fractured symbolic order, rendering it useless against the right’s “chaotic fascism”. In doing so, he aims at President Trump and his supporters and somehow manages to hit the leaders and influencers of the Democrat left square between the eyes. Reinhart displays something all too common on the left these days - a complete lack of self-awareness – as he adroitly, succinctly and accurately describes the left’s long, looney march through the institutions of the past three or four decades. What he defines are not the actions and agendas of the ideological right, but those of the left’s Jacobian takeover of the institutions, and in a stunning contradiction, proposes that this nonexistent authoritarianism from the Trump leaning right can only be prevented by real authoritarianism from the left.

Fabello, wielding her bifurcated hair color and her PhD from Widener University (focused on how women with anorexia nervosa make meaning of their experiences with sensual touch) like the credentialist virtue signaling sledgehammers she thinks they are, imbibes deeply of the witches’ brew of wokeism as she accuses Taylor Swift of racism - not through overt bigotry - but via an alleged unexamined “liberal attachment to whiteness” that props up white supremacy. She claims that while Swift may not be a MAGA Trumper, her failure to connect her whiteness with obvious white supremacy makes her complicity all the more insidious. What Fabello, an extremely woke white woman, does do with extreme precision is describe the intersection between the AWFLs – affluent white female liberals – and the adherents of woke fourth wave feminism that ally to support the left in its dedication to the “Omnicause” – the leftist ideal of intersectionality applied to ideology and economics.

The fact is Swift is only guilty of only these things: 1) being smart, pretty and talented while being white, 2) writing, producing, and performing pop music pablum which white women under the age of forty seem to really enjoy, and 3) becoming a marketing juggernaut on her way to becoming a billionaire. It seems the only people who object to her music are her cadre of ex-boyfriends. The idea Swift promotes white supremacy is idiotic, but it proves that, in the insane world of the activist left and the Omnicause, holding the “right” ideological views, supporting the “right” political figures, allying with all the correct protected groups, and saying the proper things in public can never overcome the sin of having the white skin of the oppressor.

As much as the left believes in the intersectionality of the Omnicause, they also believe in intersectional Omniguilt.

As Reinhart did in his New Republic piece, Fabello’s critique of Taylor Swift takes aim at the right but boomerangs back only to satirize and lampoon her schizophrenic coiffure and the woke, white, self-righteous, morally superior, suburban wine moms who voted for Kamala Harris, wear pussy hats, take their kids to soccer practice and No Kings protests, and hate Donald J. Trump with the passion and melancholy of a Taylor Swift breakup song and the power of a thousand supernovas.

To me, this duo of pieces screams a singular truth: the ideological and academic left has plummeted into absolute insanity, a fever dream of pseudo-scholarship masquerading as legitimate insight.

I could be wrong but mark my words - this literal insanity disguised as serious analysis cannot continue, a reckoning is inevitable, and it is fast approaching – if not already upon us. I think the statistics on social and ideological positions, especially among young Americans, are beginning to show the shift happening.

As Taylor warbles on her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl”:

“It’s easy to love you when you’re popular The optics click, everyone prospers But one single drop, you’re off the roster ‘Tone-deaf and hot, let’s fucking off her’”

You can get away with slagging President Trump, but to attack the future Mrs. Kelce-Swift appears to be a bridge too far.