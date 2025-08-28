Once again, we are faced with a tragic shooting of children. This time in a church - during Mass - on the first week of school. It appears the only thing that prevented it from being worse was that the killer just opened fire through the stained-glass windows.

Before we even knew the extent of the carnage, the left immediately focused on the gun - and the interesting thing is they wanted so badly not to talk about the trigger puller, the Minneapolis mayor immediately lashed out at the mention that the killer was "transgender" because, I assume, that was a worse crime than child murder.

We must ask ourselves who is failing these kids - who is failing to defend our children?

In my opinion, the list is long.

First, it is the individual who believes killing another person, especially anyone unrelated to their pain or anger, changes anything. If you are considering killing children, there is something wrong with you. I'm not a proponent of murder or suicide, but if you are planning to kill yourself after you kill others, flip that around and go ahead and eat that round and save some lives.

It is the people who coddle the mentally ill and treat their delusions as if they are a legitimate life choice and not a mental defect. I believe this desire to “protect” becomes the basis for imagined persecution in the minds of killers like Robert Westman (Minneapolis) and Audrey Hale (the Covington Christian shooter) – I refuse to use their “trans” names – and gives them permission to strike at any entity that tells them something is wrong with them.

It is the politicians who use mental instability (or simple stupidity and gullibility) to build a power base – building a gender confused “community” and then telling them that anyone who believes in God wants to “genocide” them, lying about elected officials putting them in concentration camps, that cracking down on crime by targeting criminals is the same as living in a dictatorship – and using dead children to advance a political agenda.

It is the alleged mental health and medical "professionals" who sell illusions to the deluded that surgery and drug cocktails can transform a human body to match any dysphoria.

It is the acquaintances, friends and family of the killers. Almost every time when people are asked about these perpetrators, someone will say they saw something strange about the killer.

It is the parents of the killers. You know something is wrong with your child. You can lie to yourself and say you have no idea, but you do. Some of these killers kill their parents before they begin their sprees. Even when I didn't know what it was, I have always been able to tell my kids were struggling with some problem or facing some challenge. You must love your children enough to be curious.

It is the bleeding hearts who refuse to admit evil exists and will find every other reason these murderers exist other than the real reason and believe – and actively work – to demonize the very people we count on to stop crimes like these. We see it all the time – the guy with a gun who stops a criminal as arrested and often charged or is hit with a civil suit. In the UK, a 14-year-old girl who protected her younger friend from a sexual predator with a knife and a hatchet, was just arrested and charged for “threatening with a bladed weapon” – because the UK has “knife control” in place.

It is our society, one that does not want to deal with the psychopathic predators among us. Society has decided nothing is objectively good or evil, that everything is graded on a curve, and the normies simply shouldn't question aberrant behaviors – and they sure as hell shouldn’t call it out or they risk threats themselves (for being normal).

What it isn’t is the gun. It's not even "easy" access to guns – that is something people who have never bought a gun say because they have no knowledge of guns or the legal process to obtain them. I come from a family who have had guns in our homes for generations. I’ve owned a gun since I was 10 years old, and I have never had the urge to kill another person or to kill myself.

Never.

Brian Kohberger was just convicted of multiple murders, and he didn't use a gun. 7-month-old innocent Emmanuel Haro was apparently killed at the hands of his parents - they killed him with their neglect and their cruelty.

Evil exists.

Look, there is something wrong - a screw loose - in the heads of people who kill unarmed people, but it takes a special dementia to lay out a plan to kill innocent and defenseless children. Let me just state for the record that I have a granddaughter I love more than my own life and if she was threatened, I can say right here, right now, I would not think twice about putting out your lights to prevent harm to her.

I know I’m not alone – but until we can have an honest conversation about how we prevent these shootings, they will continue. Adults must protect the children and the weak, and if that means an armed society is the answer, so be it.