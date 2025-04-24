You can't really blame Democrats for not knowing the facts about "Maryland Dad" Kilmar's past, his illegal alien status, his journey through the deportation process or his gang affiliation. They are getting their information from the same media that unconditionally praises and defends them and claims they didn't know Joe Biden's brain had turned to tapioca.

When Maxwell Frost said that Kilmar was deported due to "tattoos and vibes" someone said he had a "Twitter level of understanding" of the situation - but these days, there is more actual news on X every day than there is on MSNBC, CNN, NPR and the Alphabet broadcast networks in a week.

Just as there is anti-matter in the universe, these outlets could be mathematically defined as repositories of anti-news.

But it isn't all the media's fault.

Being alleged "lawmakers", these people appear to know very little about the actual law, the results of court challenges to those laws, and how anything works - and has worked for literally decades.

The problem with them is that they actually do know how it works, but how it works does not meet their needs of the moment, so they feign ignorance, they propagandize - in short, they just lie.

To believe and support them is to trust some very untrustworthy people. In a saner time, people would question what else they are lying about, but today it just gives the hard-core democrat base an excuse to ignore their own ignorance and rally in support of the new mascot who represents how little Democrats care for regular, law-abiding, tax paying, American citizens.

This anti-American hate has always been part of the Democrat party. The communist/America hating element within the progressive wing has always been there, it is just that conservative, America first, Democrats have been hunted to extinction. No Reagan era Blue Dog Democrats exist in the wild, only found in a few sanctuaries and museums - and the oldsters in the party, the leadership who let the kiddies run wild with their collectivist and anti-American banners and protests, are losing their grip on their party.

The young revolutionaries are taking over - and like the little Maoists they are, they are purging the Four Olds, which include the “olds” in the party leadership.

David Hogg, AOC and the Squad, are the prototypical new Democrats. That podcaster chick, Jennifer Welch, who yelled at Rahm Emmanuel is another one. Unburdened by knowledge of history, communist to the core, hell bent on revolution, emotionally unstable, and protected by the media - this is all that is left of the Democrat party.

Sure, Bernie Sanders is still around - but mostly as a mascot - and he is solidly a "democratic socialist", which is just a rich communist with three dachas – but he says all the right things.

Doesn't mean they aren't dangerous. They are still in positions of power in every segment of society and the economy. Remember what Satan's #1 fan said in his "Rules for Radicals" was Rule #1 : “Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have.”

It only takes a minority in critical positions to protect and advance an agenda. We are witnessing that in real time with the judiciary. There are probably only ten percent or so of the 677 District Court judges who are flaming libs but look at how much power they appear to wield.

They have become a cancerous tumor that must be removed before they kill the body. From sexually explicit materials in kindergarten (case in SCOTUS right now) to standing up for an illegal immigrant (something they didn't do for hurricane victims) , every day is another day they provide evidence they are not for you, they don't really like you, and they want to end America.

It is time to do a Kristi Noem and take them to the gravel pit (metaphorically, of course).