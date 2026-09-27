Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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rau9's avatar
rau9
Sep 27

The best part of a consumption tax is that EVERYONE pays it. Even the poor. And the rich.

It rewards the frugal. The person who makes their own meals at home. The person who is not a fashion slave. The person who sets money aside for the future, rather than purchasing the latest thing.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
Sep 27

Nearly every person collecting Social Security today won't accept any change, or be open to even discussion of it. That's a very solid voting block even if it has a conservative partisan slant. They want exactly what they've got, and given they don't have a 40 to 50 year future there is no chance they'll take the risk. I wonder if there is anyone in this country that can really think 40 to 50 years into the future - it seems most can't even contemplate 4 or 5. This by the way will be the death of the DSA once they have a small foothold in government - the inability to ever deliver on their promises. Eventually they'll sound like Republicans.

Ronald Reagan couldn't kill off the Dept. of Education; what on earth makes you think that ANYONE can wholesale reshape our federal behemoth?

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