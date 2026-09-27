Maybe it is because I’m not feeling great today that my cynicism has ramped up, or maybe it is just that Ole Miss got pantsed and their naked butts spanked by the Gators, but I’ve been thinking that I agree with our buddies in the DSA that we need a new form of government and a refreshed economic model – but it ain’t communism.

The DSA thinks they have new ideas, but in truth the ideas are just new to them.

I saw some of those memes today, you know the ones, they one that says you get taxed on your income, then when you buy something, often again when you use it, and then when you sell it, and the case of property, you get taxed just for owning it. You pay all sorts of fees and licensure just to be allowed to do things – hunting, fishing, park admission, etc. If you are a wage earner, that tax gets skimmed before you even get the money - or the other half of the taxes that your employer pays.

Americans are already so burdened with taxation, and every year the tax paying pool shrinks. It just seems completely unsustainable in the longer run because even more new taxes will be necessary to pay for the additional deficit spending (and debt) we are currently accumulating.

One wonders what such a model would a model look like if it was really true to the Constitution and focuses on maximizing individual freedom, assuming government spending could be brought under control.

I’m certainly not the only one who has been thinking about it and over the past 40 years or so – the Obama administration sent it into hyperdrive - and I’ve cataloged certain aspects I think must change over time, adding some and deleting some.

During the Obama years, I thought secession was the only way forward but given how we have developed a federal government that is intertwined in everything like Kudzu vines along a rural Mississippi highway, while I do believe it is constitutional, I just don’t see a practical way to do it without resorting to interstate fisticuffs.

So, here are my Elite 8 in bulleted form:

1. Restore subsidiarity: keep government functions at the lowest practical level. I listed this one first because not only do I believe it is the most important, it is also the most abused. It starts with a hierarchy that begins with the individual and steps up to the Feds and escalates from level only when the lower level cannot perform the defined function adequately. For example, garbage collection doesn’t require Washington; a city can handle it. Driver licensing doesn’t require the federal government; states can handle it. National defense, however, cannot realistically be provided independently by thousands of communities or fifty states, so it belongs at the federal level. The trick seems to be accurately defining what conditions amount to a unit not being able to perform.

Subsidiarity is more than decentralization. It establishes a presumption in favor of the smaller unit. The burden is on the higher authority to demonstrate why a function needs to be moved upward. Power should remain with the individual unless there is very compelling reason to move it to the community; with the community unless there is a compelling reason to move it to the state; and with the state unless there is a compelling reason to move it to the federal government.

2. Restore fiscal federalism: Local programs get funded locally, state programs by states, federal responsibilities federally. This means the financial relationship between DC and the states must be reversed. That creates something government desperately lacks: price visibility.

If Tennessee wants Program X and Mississippi doesn’t, Tennesseans pay for Program X. Tennessee politicians can no longer vote for a benefit while telling voters that “Washington is paying for it”, because, as we all know, Washington never pays for anything but somewhere and in some way, some poor taxpayers always do.

3. Tax consumption, not production: Replace federal income, corporate, payroll, capital-gains, dividend, and estate taxes with a broad consumption tax. I have never understood the economic justification of our confiscatory progressive taxation and the near zero restrictions on government implementing taxes. I spent a few years living in Scotland and came to like the ideas behind a VAT (Value Added Tax) on Sumptionion because it seemed a far fairer apportionment of tax liability than the politically motivated progressive system we use now (especially with the way the government screws around with deductions, carve outs, and sweetheart deals).

But to make it work, all the other taxes on productivity, saving, and investing have to go. You can’t have a VAT AND an income tax. Don’t tax people for working, producing, saving or investing. Tax consumption once, visibly, when income is ultimately spent.

4. Make taxation transparent: Show citizens explicitly how much federal, state, and local government costs them and not only visible, but highly and painfully visible. I would apply the same principle to property taxes. Property taxes are a state level we should never tax anyone for unrealized gains unless we are going to allow them to write off unrealized losses, and since that is way too counterproductive, we should just make the states justify the economic need of any wealth taxation.

5. Transition entitlements: Honor existing commitments while gradually moving younger generations toward private retirement and healthcare funding with a safety net. This is where the rubber of theory hits the road of reality. Millions of Americans organized their retirement around promises made by Social Security and Medicare. Abruptly eliminating them would impose enormous losses on people who no longer have time to reorganize their finances.

I’d say we need perhaps a 40–50 year transition where current retirees and people near retirement would receive essentially the benefits they were promised. Younger workers would gradually move toward individually owned retirement accounts and health savings/insurance arrangements, with a genuine means-tested safety net underneath them, and something we do not tax.

6. Impose a constitutional fiscal brake: Limit spending, borrowing, emergency appropriations, and the ability to raise taxes without extraordinary legislative approval. This is probably the hardest sell to the current crop of elected officials who treat taxpayer money like Hunter Biden treats crack.



I do think we can limit ordinary federal expenditure to some percentage of GDP, perhaps 15–20% with exceptions requiring supermajorities for declared wars, severe recessions, or genuine national emergencies. Borrowing would therefore similarly require a supermajority except for narrow emergency circumstances but most importantly, emergency spending would automatically expire and no permanent program could be created through an emergency appropriation.

7. Treat regulation like spending: Require major regulations to demonstrate benefits exceeding costs, receive appropriate legislative approval, and periodically sunset unless renewed. Keep in mind that government can impose a $10 billion cost without spending $10 billion.

8. Prevent the new limited government model from growing back: Any serious “Republic 2.0” model needs institutional mechanisms that make governmental expansion structurally difficult rather than merely hoping future politicians exercise restraint. We tried that and all we got was a lousy tee shirt and $40 trillion in debt.

Yes, I know there are significant challenges with each, and I left a few out (like term limits) but if we don’t plan our work and work our plan, we are going to be left with a default situation conjured up by our friends in the DSA, the lowest common denominator of political parties.

In my mind, this restores the constitutional and economic balance foreseen by our founders and it comes as close as I think we can get to introducing the concept of price as a signal. It also allows us to preserve our republic while creating a low compulsory extraction of individual productivity combined with a high degree of individual control over our private and public resources.

I’d be interested in your thoughts.