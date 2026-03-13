I experienced several attacks as a result of my post about James Talarico and progressive Christianity. I’m posting this because I want to make sure this is seen by the progressive Christians who wish with all their hearts that they are right and that traditional Christianity has somehow been wrong for over two thousand years.

To those who accused me of being too tough on Talarico, let me say this plainly: Talarico has become one of the most visible advocates of a “progressive Christian” political theology—one that frames the Gospel primarily through the lens of contemporary social justice concerns. In his speeches and writing, themes such as economic inequality, immigration policy, and systemic injustice dominate the conversation. Meanwhile, the classical theological foundations of Christianity—sin, repentance, redemption, salvation, and the authority of Scripture—often fade into the background. Christianity becomes less a proclamation about the nature of God and salvation through Christ and more a moral vocabulary for advancing a particular set of public policy goals.

Like most progressive ideological movements, “progressive Christianity” often begins with the answer it wants and then works backward to justify it. Rather than allowing Scripture to challenge modern assumptions, the method frequently reads modern ideology back into the biblical text. Certain passages are selectively emphasized while others are minimized, reframed, or explained away in order to align with contemporary political priorities. When that happens, the result looks less like serious theological interpretation and more like political proof-texting.

For Christians rooted in traditional doctrine, the authority of Scripture means that the Gospel should shape political views—not the other way around. When the faith is consistently framed in ways that mirror the platform of a modern political party, it raises an obvious question: is Christianity guiding the politics, or is politics redefining Christianity? Historically, Christianity has claimed to be something larger than political factions—a transcendent moral framework capable of judging every political movement, left or right. When the faith is absorbed into one ideological camp, it loses that independence and becomes just another instrument of partisan struggle.

My criticism of Talarico ultimately rests on the concern that this kind of politicized theology risks hollowing out the spiritual core of Christianity. The New Testament repeatedly warns believers to test teachings carefully and to be wary of leaders who reshape doctrine to suit the spirit of the age. Christianity has always made difficult claims about human nature—about sin, about repentance, about the necessity of redemption through Christ, and about the demand for personal transformation. When those elements disappear, Christianity begins to resemble something very different from the faith that has defined the church for centuries.

And this is where I am going to be blunt.

Talarico is telling progressive Christians exactly what they want to hear. That is the oldest trick in the false-prophet playbook. Throughout history, false teachers have rarely gained followers by telling people hard truths. They gain followers by softening the message, by removing the uncomfortable parts, and by reshaping the faith until it conveniently affirms the beliefs people already hold.



In many ways, James Talarico is the left wing version of Nick Fuentes.

What he is selling may sound compassionate and modern, but what it produces is something spiritually thin. Strip away the language of Scripture and what remains looks suspiciously like ordinary progressive politics dressed up in religious vocabulary. If it is religion at all, it is the Temu version of it—an imitation of the real thing that looks convincing at a glance but lacks the substance that made the original powerful.

For decades, many political progressives have seemed envious of the moral authority and cultural cohesion that traditional religion provides. But rather than creating a new moral framework of their own, some have simply taken Christianity, gutted it, skinned it, and wrapped itself in the skin of traditional Christianity. They wear the skin of Christians as if that alone satisfies the demands of the faith.

But Christianity has never been about labels or feelings. It has always been about truth, repentance, and transformation.

And salvation, contrary to what modern culture might prefer, has never been consequence-free. It has never been primarily about making people feel good about themselves. It has always required something far more demanding: the recognition that we are not the authors of the truth—we are the ones called to live under it.