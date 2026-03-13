Unlicensed Punditry

John Wygertz
2h

Christianity has survived many false prophets, and it will survive this one too. But it is distressing to see his message be taken seriously by so many who should know better.

William Anderson
21m

As I read what Talarico says, I realize that it is the traditional theological liberalism that was developed in the late 19th Century and was the subject of Walter Rauschenbusch's Social Gospel that he developed in the early 1900s. People like Harry Emerson Fosdick, who was pastor of the Riverside Church in Manhattan. A lot of this came to a head in the 1930s with the Fundamentalist-Modernist controversy. (My maternal grandfather, who was a well-known missionary to Korea, was involved in that matter on the conservative side.)

J. Gresham Machen, who left Princeton Seminary, a hotbed of "modernism," to found Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, said that so-called liberal or progressive Christianity really was another religion wearing Christian robes. I have followed this so-called progressive Christianity for nearly 50 years and it pretty much equals Jesus as Jolly Green Giant plus the Sexual Revolution and Jesus the Jolly Green Giant plus the welfare state. Think of taxes as tithes. I have called these people The Other White Christian Nationalists.

Think about it. They absolutely believe in the innate goodness of the national central government, highly-progressive taxes, and a nationalized system of business and environmental regulation. They are overwhelmingly white and from the upper and upper-middle classes. And they consider themselves to be the moral arbiters of society. (You see their sanctimonious posts on Facebook and other social media.)

