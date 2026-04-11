Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
1hEdited

If I am not mistaken, you and I are around the same age, which means you were born into a Democratic Mississippi that was still Jim Crow. Contemporary Democrats like to pretend that was never the Democratic party, but it was and had been for many decades.

They didn't consider themselves the baddies then either.

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Claudia Logan's avatar
Claudia Logan
36m

Obama stole the 08 primaries from Hillary. Bernie Sanders was not a factor until Obama's second term. He was around in 08 but not at the 'Bernie Bro' level yet. He was bought off. I was a Democrat in 07 - moved to Republican party - at the tail end of the 08 season. I saw how Pelosi manipulated delegates and the convention to ensure an Obama victory. I'm leaving out a lot of detail. I was there - up close - and remember how it went down.

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