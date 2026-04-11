My son (who just got out of the Army) and I went to pick up his “pod” of stuff at the local U-Haul place this afternoon. After unloading, I dropped the pod back at the location where we picked it up and was on southbound I-15 heading home when I passed under an overpass filled with No Kings protesters, complete with American flags, signs that said “We Love the Constitution”, “No Kings” and one that spelled out in individual two foot high letters “Trump is Unfit and Unwell.”

My first thought was “you each are showing the world you have been hit by a Costco sized bucket of weapons grade dumbass” but my second was to think about how sad that made me feel. Then I realized it was the same feeling I have any time the names Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and/or Megyn Kelly are mentioned. I guess it is more of a melancholy than a true sadness because while it felt like sadness, it also was betrayal, combined with equal parts of anger, derision and even a bit of reflection and contemplation.

Carlson and Owens have entered Alex Jones in the world of flat earth conspiracy theories and Kelly has simply revealed herself as a chameleon, changing colors to fit the moment while pretending to be true to “principles” while apparently having none.

That’s not my way of saying “both sides do it” because even if we behaved the same way, there is no proportionality, not even a bit—and that is not partisanship because if one considers what Democrats and the left have come to support, it seems clear that their reflexive opposition to anything they don’t currently like has painted them into a corner with some bad company.

Right now, from immigration enforcement to criminal justice “reform”, from Fourth Wave Feminism to transgenderism, from wealth taxes to raising inflation to historic levels, from legal discrimination against white citizens to trying to restrict pretty much the entire Bill of Rights, it is truly difficult to find anything in their inventory of positions and policies that is not objectively bad for America as a whole, and/or bad for the individual American citizen.

When I grew up in Mississippi, I was raised in a family of conservative Democrats. We were conservative but didn’t want to starve grandma, put anyone on the street, or prevent them from going to school or church, and we certainly didn’t try to pull down statues, shout anyone down with whom we disagreed or glue ourselves to the pavement in protest.

We believed in all things conservative including freedom of speech, religion, and that we were equal in our rights and only our own abilities served to differentiate us. We went to church, Sunday School, and Wednesday night choir practice and bible study. We helped our friends, family and those in need with our hearts, our hands and whatever food and funds we could spare. We believed that being on public assistance was shameful and a last resort, so we helped keep our less fortunate neighbors off the public dole.

We obeyed the law, whether we liked it or not, preferring to change it through legitimate manners.

I became associated with the GOP in the early 80’s because my root beliefs are conservative (or more accurately, classical liberal) and the Democrats began to abandon those values in the 80’s because they hated Ronald Reagan in the ways they now hate Donald Trump. The only real difference was that the insult of the times was that Reagan was “an amiable dunce” and now Trump is a “fucktard” (Democrats are enamored with the word “fuck” now because they think that’s how normal people talk and talking like that makes them normal).

People will argue that times were simpler then, but if they were it is because we, as a society, have made things more complicated by considering all ideas as being equally valid when in reality most of them are complete male bovine fecal matter and by trying to substitute actual logic, reason and patience with excuses and justifications for politically helpful aberrations and falsities —in other words, we buried logic and reason deeper than Minneapolis during the Pleistocene glacial maximum in incomprehensible bullshit as a means justify some agenda or to avoid a harsh reality that might hurt someone’s feelings.

In conflicts from boxing matches to war, each side morphs to best counter the other. In that vein, MAGA is best understood as not a stand-alone belief system but as an adjective that modifies conservative republicanism to meet the contemporary political climate and resulting challenges.

I know the ProgDems and other assorted lefties who will read this will simply say it is we on the right who are the problem, but that assertion is imminently falsifiable. All one must do is to look at the results and effects of their policies implemented when they were in power. The conclusions of failure from signature policies like Obamacare, Benghazi, Bidenomics and the Afghanistan retreat are irrefutable.

Obama was a disaster for America in all dimensions, from domestic race relations to foreign policy. Biden was the second debilitated and incapacitated president, following Woodrow Wilson after his stroke. In both cases, America was governed by unelected people with no right to do so or to hide the conditions of either president. The difference is that Wilson was elected while capable and then was incapacitated during his second term and Biden was incapacitated before his campaign even started and they ran him anyway.

The irony is that they ran him to avoid losing big with the unabashedly communist policies of Bernie Sanders at the top of their ticket but subsequently adopted positions and policies that are in line with the ones Bernie proposed—or even worse.

They must now lie to the electorate and to themselves about who they are to win elections. They must lie about their motives, their successes and their vision for the future. The do not love the Constitution or any law or person that gets in their way.

Abigail Spanberger is the new model of pretending to be a “moderate” Democrat until after inauguration and then tacking hard to port and governing to the left of Stalin. Down to the local levels, they have lied so well that they have created a social contagion while convincing themselves they are the good guys.

They are not—and that is objectively provable.

That’s not to say that Republicans are always right because they are not, but they are right more often. In a world of uncertain outcomes, the best we can hope for is being right most of the time, even if it is 51/49.