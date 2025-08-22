Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2h

All of it (TDS) is a well orchestrated PR operation directed at people who will believe anything the Democraps tell them. People who not only should know better, but are intelligent enough to ferret the truth out themselves still believe Orange Man Bad. MSM and the Demoturds have spent so much time telling the acolytes the lie that the truth not only doesn't penetrate, but is dismissed without even being looked at.

I see no solution to this problem except to not elect "D" candidates or violence, and I do not advocate violence as the first option.

P J's avatar
P J
2h

Feelings haven't stopped any wars that use real munitions. A misbelief, no matter how deeply held, is in the end it's own demise.

