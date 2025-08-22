I theorize, and I believe the evidence backs me up, that no number of facts, evidence, or reason can penetrate the impenetrable Hadrian’s Wall, built with Orange Man Bad brick after Orange Man Bad brick, the left has constructed around themselves. No Pict or Gael will ever breach it, nor will any attack of reason.

This isn’t just a casual observation - it’s a conclusion drawn from watching years of relentless, emotionally charged opposition to Donald Trump. The left’s fortress of disdain is built not on logic or data but on a foundation of raw, unyielding emotion, and that’s why it’s so hard to breach. As much as we like to say facts don’t care about their feelings, the converse is also true – their feelings don’t care about our facts.

Like, at all…

Why do I say this? The left’s conclusions about Trump - his character, his policies, his every word and action - are steeped in emotional reasoning. Emotional reasoning operates on a simple, flawed principle: the more intensely I feel something, the truer it must be. If I feel outrage, fear, or disgust toward Trump, then he must be outrageous, terrifying, or disgusting. This isn’t reasoning in any meaningful sense; it’s a knee-jerk reaction dressed up as insight. Look at the media’s output: the breathless opinion pieces, the slanted "news" reports, the social media tirades. While some accusations against Trump involve outright lies, the vast majority are simply emotional outbursts masquerading as analysis. Every tweet, every speech, every gesture is spun into a narrative of villainy - not because the evidence demands it, but because the feelings do.

Consider the structure of these attacks. A news outlet runs a headline like “Trump’s Latest Move Sparks Outrage,” but dig into the article, and it’s less about what he did and more about how it made people feel. Pundits clutch their pearls over his tone, his demeanor, or some offhand remark, amplifying it into a crisis. Social media, especially lefty X and BlueCry (BlueSky, the lefty alternative to X) is littered with posts calling him a fascist, a tyrant, or worse, often with zero substantive evidence - just pure, molten anger. This isn’t about policy disagreements or reasoned debate. It’s a collective emotional catharsis, a ritual of hate that feeds on itself.

Can this wall ever be broken?

I don’t think so - not until the emotions driving it are somehow satisfied. And that’s the problem: so many people hate Trump with the heat of a thousand exploding stars, a visceral loathing that seems bottomless. What fuels this? Is it his brash style, his policies, or something deeper - perhaps a projection of broader cultural anxieties? Whatever it is, it’s unlikely they’ll unpack those emotions anytime soon. Hate this intense doesn’t just fade; it demands constant expression, a never-ending cycle of outrage that drowns out any attempt at rational discourse. There’s a meme that graphically describes this – they don’t want facts, they jus want to be mad.

Emotional reasoning, by its nature, is immune to logic. It’s not reasoning at all - it’s feeling masquerading as thought. You can’t defeat it with facts because facts aren’t the point. If someone believes Trump is evil because they feel it, no amount of data - economic successes, policy outcomes, or even his own words - will change their mind. Their conclusion is rooted in the gut, not the head. Even presenting contradictory evidence, like job growth under his administration, specific policy wins, or even reminding them of things former Democrat presidents did that meet the definition of what they are mad about, gets dismissed as irrelevant or spun into something sinister. The wall stands firm.

This isn’t to say Trump is beyond criticism - far from it. But the left’s obsession with him as the ultimate boogeyman transcends reason. It’s a cultural phenomenon, a shared emotional identity that binds people together. Breaking through would require not just facts but a seismic shift in how they process their feelings. Until that happens, the Hadrian’s Wall made of "Orange Man Bad" will remain unbreached, a monument to emotion over evidence.