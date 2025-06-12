Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Ceely's avatar
Dave Ceely
1h

And guestimating from their performance at the ends of today, the Democrats ARE the DEMONS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
7m

Gavin Newsom is everything a leader shouldn't be. For that reason alone he's the Democrat front-runner. Liar, cheat, fiscally irresponsible, and he has really bad hair!

The Democrat party has decided they need votes, and in their mind illegals fit the bill more than well. If they're successful we'll end up the new Rome, with barbarians we brought into our culture destroying it. Hubris is spelled Democrat.

And yes, I once took an oath to defend this country. It had no expiration date.

'Nuff Said

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture