Democrats claim to be fighting for constitutional rights - and in theory, they are. I believe strongly in protecting constitutional rights, and I would support any politician, from any party, who is truly committed to defending them. The Constitution is not partisan; it is the backbone of our republic and should be upheld without bias. However, when examining the actions of today’s Democrat Party, it becomes increasingly difficult to reconcile their stated intentions with their chosen priorities, rhetoric and actions.

In recent years, Democrats have focused their protection efforts not on law-abiding citizens, but on two controversial groups: criminals and illegal immigrants. Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, many Democrat-run cities were adopting policies of catch-and-release, even for individuals accused of violent offenses. These same leaders now champion progressive prosecutors who routinely lower or dismiss charges, releasing offenders back into communities without consequence. This isn't protecting constitutional rights – it is putting everyday citizens at risk under the guise of equity and reform.

Rather than hold people accountable for their actions, Democrats excuse criminal behavior by citing systemic racism, poverty, or social injustice. They redirect blame toward law enforcement, portraying the police as oppressors rather than public servants. This narrative undermines the rule of law and places undue strain on those tasked with maintaining public safety. It erodes trust in our institutions and signals to offenders that accountability is optional.

At the same time, Democrats have extended this leniency toward individuals who have broken immigration laws, some repeatedly, by entering the country illegally. Many of these individuals were encouraged to come - through rhetoric, promises of support, and lax enforcement. They were coached on how to manipulate the asylum system, creating a backlog and diverting resources from those with legitimate claims. These actions not only strain our immigration infrastructure but also place citizens at a disadvantage.

Democrats express outrage when these individuals are flagged by immigration enforcement for minor infractions, arguing that deportation is inhumane. Yet, countless American citizens have ended up in prison after being caught for minor crimes that led to the discovery of more serious offenses. Should they be granted the same leniency? The inconsistency reveals a double standard - one that favors non-citizens over the rights and safety of Americans.

Moreover, Democrats have seemingly rationalized riots, looting, and destruction as expressions of justified anger. They portray them as the voice of the marginalized - despite the fact that many of these uprisings were bankrolled by powerful donors. Theft is reframed as reparations, arson as protest, and violence as resistance. Meanwhile, small business owners, working-class families, and taxpayers bear the brunt of this destruction. Where is the protection of their constitutional rights?

The cruel irony is that while Democrats openly acknowledge that American citizenship offers immense advantages, they seem to believe that this very advantage is unfair. Rather than preserve and share those opportunities, they seek to diminish them - to bring American citizens down in pursuit of a warped sense of global equity.

This is more than political disagreement. It’s a dangerous manipulation of our founding principles. It shows how our own Constitution can be weaponized by those who no longer see this nation as something to preserve, but as something, as Barack Obama said, to fundamentally transform - at our expense and to our detriment.