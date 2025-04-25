Unlicensed Punditry

KEVIN HALL
Apr 25

And all of this will continue because we have spineless politicians on the GOP side in both the state, federal and judicial levels (judges). Our GOP needs to grow several pair before we can bring about change - that change being bringing us back to normalcy!

DMC
8d

The people breaking the law are dependent on the state. Therefore they are clients. The government has no claim on the law abiding this they are nothing more than a source of funds and are barely tolerated

That’s why the BLm protesters were celebrated as the one guaranteed outcome was that they would always be dependent. The J6ers were a real threat because ultimately they wanted to be left alone. So they needed to be punished

