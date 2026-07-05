Having been involved in several successful business turnarounds—and a couple of unsuccessful ones—I can tell you one thing with absolute certainty.

There is nothing worse than being stuck in the middle.

When a company reaches that point, every decision is painful. Employees are frustrated, customers are uncertain, suppliers lose confidence, creditors begin circling, and competitors smell blood in the water. The business has enough momentum to keep moving, but not enough to move in any particular direction. It simply absorbs punishment from every side. Being trapped there while taking fire from all directions is not only miserable, it rarely ends well.