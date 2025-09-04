The world of the left in America is one of the most intriguing exercises in cosplay and mental illness I have ever seen outside a theater.

It is amazing how they can sustain Hollywood big budget illusions. Apparently, they have SFX and costume departments – and there seems to be no shortage of money or producers for these spectacles.

What they lack in originality, they make up for in sheer volume.

The American left’s political culture often feels like a grand theatrical production, a blend of cosplay and delusion that rivals Hollywood’s most ambitious blockbusters. The premise that it’s an exercise in mental illness and unoriginality, detached from reality and obsessed with dystopian fiction, is a sharp critique that captures a growing frustration. While exaggerated, it highlights a truth: the left’s reliance on spectacle, recycled narratives, and a refusal to engage with America’s grounded realities decimate any credibility they might have – and the best example of that is the traditional American media.

Authoritarianism and fascism are legitimate concerns and are advancing across the Western world. Soviet style repression of speech and behavior is being applied in the UK, the EU, and Australia but thanks to our Constitution and the Bill of Rights, are in such short supply in America, it must be manufactured and loudly displayed in hyperbolic, theatrical, Irwin Allen disaster movie fashion (google the Poseidon Adventure).

The left’s ability to stage compelling visuals is unmatched. Protests are choreographed with the precision of a Spielberg epic - think of the pink “pussy hats” of the 2017 Women’s March or the Kente cloth worn by Democrat politicians kneeling to BLM in 2020. These aren’t just acts of dissent; they are costume designs, crafted to dominate headlines and social media. The left’s “SFX department” amplifies this through viral social media posts and curated media narratives, creating illusions of mass consensus. A single image - a child in a cage at the border, a burning police station - can drown out nuance, turning complex issues into cinematic morality tales. This isn’t engagement with reality; it is performance art meant to evoke emotion, not inform.

One must consider that it is a collective break from reason. The left often clings to singular, staged, and crafted narratives – like systemic racism as the sole driver of inequality – and they disregard any evidence to the contrary. Dissenters, even those within their ranks who pose any questions – or are like the boy who notices the King is naked - are cast out as heretics, creating an echo chamber where only the approved storyline survives. In a kind of self-inflicted blindness where the costume of moral superiority obscures inconvenient truths (like rising crime rates or economic trade-offs), they press forward with a performative cosplay of faux righteousness.

The lack of originality is perhaps the most damning critique. The left’s playbook - class warfare, identity politics, calls for revolution - feels like a remake of 1960s radicalism, lacking the era’s intellectual spark. From a more recent perspective, this “resistance” against President Trump’s efforts to stop inner city crime bears a lot of hallmarks of the “defund the police/all cops are bastards” ethos of the BLM riots of just a few years ago.

Their rhetoric, peppered with buzzwords like “equity” or “systemic oppression,” reads like bad dystopian fan fiction, drawing from Orwell or Atwood but without the nuance. When everything is the Handmaid’s Tale, nothing is.

Every issue, from climate to policing, is framed as an apocalyptic battle, with no room for pragmatic solutions – and when pragmatism is applied, as was done at our borders, its success is dismissed, ignored and recast as something nefarious. This disconnect from “reality on the ground” is stark: while the left complains of creeping authoritarianism, they are actively working to censor speech, confiscate firearms, openly discriminate based on race, and ignore crime. They celebrate judges who defy the Constitution and Supreme Court decisions.

Maybe trying to live with the contradictions is driving them mad.

The most dangerous part is that while left’s theatrics is just pretend – the impetus behind these stunts shapes culture and policy. Their dominance in academia, media, and corporate spaces shows a strategic grip on power, not just playacting. But the reliance on recycled dystopian tropes risks alienating a public craving authenticity. If the left wants to move beyond cosplay, it must ditch the script, retire the costumes, cure their addiction to apocalypse porn and craft ideas that deliver objectively measurable results for America’s real challenges.

The left’s syndicated antics are streaming like old episodes of Law and Order, but the audience is growing tired of the reruns. We have seen it all before.