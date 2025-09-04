Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

KEVIN HALL
3h

I have come to realize a few things.

#1 Far right or left leaves little to no room for reasoning.

#2 The left has the media in their pockets.

#3 Many on the right (in office) have no spine.

#4 Money to fund the extreme protests comes from billionaires (think Soros) as well as USAID. This will not stop anytime soon.

#5 There are three groups of politicians - those on that take, those using insider info, and the ones there for the common good of the people - as they envision that good.

#6 Term limits will never be voted in because it will not benefit the politicians.

#7 AI tools will only be legislated once they interfere with politicians and their ability to keep #1-6.

Until we rise up at the voting booths and put an end to long term politicians this will not change.

My 2 cents.

sean anderson
5h

Yes the performative aspect of leftist public buffoonery has become more blatant. A crying AOC has her staff video her clinging to and weeping on a cyclone fence that is not part of any containment structure and then posts it on her social media. It’s as if the actors are constantly eyeing their reflections in side mirrors and asking themselves “Did i strike the right pose? Was it melodramatic enough?” A Senator screams “I am Spartacus” à propos of nothing and nowhere near any real arena. . . . <slow clapping>

