For years, commentators have joked that the left’s habit of turning every political disagreement into an existential crisis must be the work of some covert three-letter agency. The refrain is familiar: no group could possibly maintain this level of orchestrated panic without coordination. But the truth is paradoxically more mundane and more troubling. What we are watching is not the handiwork of a shadowy cabal but the natural consequence of mass psychogenic behavior—a cultural permission structure that allows delusions to take root, spread, and ossify into political identity.

History is full of such eruptions. Long before hashtags, choreographed outrage cycles, and viral narratives, entire communities found themselves swept up in bizarre episodes no one designed and no authority engineered. One of the most vivid analogues is the “dancing mania” that haunted parts of Europe between the 14th and 17th centuries. The most famous outbreak struck Strasbourg in July 1518, when a woman named Frau Troffea walked into the street and began dancing without music, expression, or explanation. Within days, more than 30 people had joined her. By month’s end, over 400 citizens were convulsing in the streets as if commanded by an inaudible rhythm.

It was spectacle without purpose—movement without meaning. People danced until they collapsed from exhaustion, dehydration, or cardiac failure. Physicians of the era, unusually skeptical of supernatural explanations, diagnosed the mania as “hot blood,” a premodern attempt to rationalize what modern scholars recognize as mass psychogenic illness. City officials, desperate for a cure, built stages and hired musicians, hoping that structured dancing would exhaust the compulsion. After several bewildering weeks, the mania simply evaporated.

No biological cause has ever been found. The dancing plagues were almost certainly products of stress, fear, and shared cultural expectation—a population under pressure expressing its distress through collective imitation.

The pattern didn’t disappear with the Middle Ages. Over the past half-century, psychologists have documented everything from fainting epidemics in schools to workplace paralysis clusters. The most recent example was the “TikTok Tourette’s” wave of 2020–2022, when teenage girls around the world developed sudden, dramatic, shared tics after watching influencers online. The symptoms were genuine and debilitating, but the causation was psychological, not neurological: suggestibility amplified by digital reinforcement.

In effect, a virtual-age Frau Troffea.

Today’s information ecosystem supercharges these dynamics. Social media, 24-hour news, and ideologically curated feeds create perfect conditions for contagions of belief. Instead of dancing in the streets, the afflicted repeat scripted political panics, adopt identical vocabulary, and escalate rhetoric until ordinary policy disagreements become moral cataclysms and everyday events become evidence of impending tyranny.

This brings us to the Democratic Party’s increasingly theatrical responses to American politics that resemble psychological contagion far more than policy debate. The signs are familiar: catastrophizing, paranoia, apocalyptic language untethered from observable reality, and the insistence that only sweeping, anti-democratic interventions can halt crises no neutral observer can see. Each news cycle brings a new spider sighting—followed by demands to level the entire house to kill it.

One need not be a clinician to notice the parallel to the description of paranoia and delusional thinking offered by Mental Health America: beliefs exaggerated beyond evidence, fixed beyond contradiction, rooted in perceived persecution. Individuals with such tendencies can function in daily life, even appear perfectly rational in limited contexts, but their worldview narrows and their responses to perceived threats become wildly disproportionate.

We are not dealing with medieval fiddlers and open squares, but the underlying mechanism is similar. A stressed political class, steeped in its own ideological feedback loop, adopts a shared script of alarm. Members reinforce one another’s anxieties, amplify one another’s language, and seal themselves inside a closed circuit of theatrical crisis. What appears strategic may instead be contagion—a political version of Strasbourg, minus the cardio.

I’m no doctor, but I know when someone sees a spider and reaches for a ten-pound sledgehammer—or a stick of dynamite—something is off in that picture. And it’s tempting to imagine that the right election, the right speech, or the right cultural moment will snap the dancers out of their trance. But history teaches otherwise. These episodes don’t end because someone finds the perfect cure; they end because the culture’s fever breaks. And it won’t break until we stop indulging the compulsive cycles of TDS—or whatever successor acronym emerges for the next Republican villain.

Until then, America remains captive to a political class convinced that everything is an emergency and every disagreement a nightmare. And as the dancing mania reminds us: the more you amplify the music, the longer the madness lasts.

Yesterday I suggested that we begin with demanding truth from ourselves and from those around us—friends, family, coworkers. Truth spreads the same way lies do, and if we want to rebuild a society that values honesty, duty, and integrity, the effort must begin at the granular level. We must stop accepting a steady diet of political nonsense and emotional manipulation. The talking heads in Washington and on television will be the last to change, so change must begin elsewhere.

I recently saw a clip of Matthew McConaughey—an unlikely philosopher—distinguishing between a “nice guy” and a “good man.” A nice guy avoids conflict, wants to be liked, and goes along to get along. A good man has principles, standards, and a willingness to defend them. He doesn’t have to be an asshole or a prick, but he speaks truth even when it is uncomfortable. And when someone violates his rules or threatens those he cares about, he pushes back—firmly if necessary.

For too long, we’ve mistaken nice guys for good men. But this daily deluge of political madness ends only when good men decide they’ve had enough.

The nice guys never will.