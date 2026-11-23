I just saw an X post claiming Jessica Tarlov had finally, after nine years, watched the actual Charlottesville clip and realized she’d been wrong about what Trump said all along. No more than ten minutes later, I encountered some rando lefty still claiming Trump’s 2024 Madison Square Garden rally was a tribute to Nazism. That was followed by cheerleading for newly elected members of Congress accused of advocating authoritarian policies, while their supporters simultaneously denounced Trump as an authoritarian, condemned Christians, and praised the “Free Palestine” gaggle of Islamists.

The contradiction and irony are almost too much.

In February 1939, approximately 20,000 Americans gathered in Madison Square Garden beneath a gigantic portrait of George Washington, surrounded by American flags, swastikas, and Nazi banners. They were celebrating the German American Bund, an organization openly supporting Adolf Hitler and National Socialism.

A number of them were religious followers of Father Charles Coughlin, the Catholic priest who commanded a huge radio audience during the 1930s. He spread antisemitic conspiracy theories and defended aspects of Nazi Germany's policies.

Think about that. Americans gathered beneath the image of the man who helped establish a constitutional republic dedicated to individual liberty to celebrate a dictator whose political philosophy was fundamentally hostile to everything Washington represented.

I guess the irony escaped them.

Before World War II, some Americans admired Hitler’s apparent economic recovery, others considered him a defense against communism, and still others believed Germany had been treated unfairly after World War I. Not all were Nazis, but some willingly overlooked authoritarianism, antisemitism, and political repression because they found something politically attractive about the regime.

I must wonder whether we’re witnessing a similar intellectual contradiction today, particularly among elements of the American left who have developed a peculiar affection for Islamist political movements.

Individual Muslims are no more collectively responsible for Islamist political organizations than German Americans were for the German American Bund. My concern isn’t religious freedom. It’s Americans who profess to champion individual liberty while making excuses for movements that would subordinate that liberty to religious authority.

Consider the progressive activist who believes Christian prayer at a public-school graduation threatens American democracy but vigorously defends political movements whose governing philosophies incorporate religious law, restrict expression, subordinate women, and criminalize homosexuality.

Apparently, religious authoritarianism becomes considerably less objectionable when the religion is politically fashionable and its practitioners are perceived as oppressed.

The contradiction is magnificent.

Defending Muslims against discrimination, criticizing Israeli policies, or expressing concern for Palestinian civilians doesn’t constitute support for Islamist authoritarianism. The contradiction emerges when legitimate concern becomes an excuse for defending political organizations regardless of what they believe.

Hamas isn’t a humanitarian organization with an unfortunate public-relations problem. It’s an Islamist terrorist organization with a documented history of violence against civilians and authoritarian governance. Yet some Western activists seem more interested in explaining its grievances than examining the society its ideology proposes.

Some Americans in the 1930s excused Hitler because they considered communism the greater threat. Today, some Americans excuse Islamist authoritarianism because they consider Western influence, Israel, or American foreign policy the greater evil.

Different philosophies, remarkably similar intellectual maneuver: judge a movement by its enemies rather than its principles. We’ve already witnessed what happens when this particular political stupidity runs its course.

I recently wrote about the Iranian Revolution of 1979.

The revolution united secular liberals, Marxists, socialists, nationalists, and Islamists against the Shah. They shared an enemy, apparently convincing some that they shared a destination. Secular revolutionaries envisioned political liberation, equality, and freedom from monarchical authoritarianism.

Ayatollah Khomeini had somewhat different plans.

Once the Shah was gone, the Islamists established clerical supremacy, restricted opposition, and suppressed secular and leftist organizations that had helped make the revolution possible. Women who participated discovered their new liberators had rather specific ideas about how they should dress and behave. They had replaced one authoritarian government with another, this time with religious authority attached. One also imagines the Marxists were surprised to discover the dictatorship of the proletariat had been subcontracted to the clergy.

The lesson should have been obvious. Unfortunately, political movements demonstrate a remarkable capacity to learn absolutely nothing from history, particularly when history interferes with their preferred narratives.

I believe modern political activism has increasingly substituted identifying enemies for examining principles. If a movement opposes something an activist dislikes, it acquires presumed moral legitimacy. Its beliefs become secondary, its excesses are rationalized, and its victims become inconvenient details.

This is the politics of negative solidarity, the belief that sharing an enemy somehow constitutes sharing a moral philosophy - it doesn’t.

A secular progressive and an Islamist revolutionary might agree that Western capitalism is objectionable, American foreign policy is destructive, or Israel is an adversary. That tells us nothing about whether they agree on religious freedom, women’s equality, individual autonomy, or constitutional government.

Indeed, they may be diametrically opposed.

The same was true of Americans who admired Nazi Germany while professing allegiance to American constitutional principles. They reconciled admiration for authoritarian power with supposed devotion to liberty by concentrating on what they liked and pretending the rest was somebody else’s problem.

I think I see the same selective moral accounting today.

The issue isn’t whether Americans should tolerate objectionable religious beliefs or political opinions. Of course they should. That’s what freedom requires. The question is whether defending someone’s right to an opinion obligates us to pretend that opinion is compatible with our principles.

It doesn’t.

These aren’t complicated distinctions, although political tribalism apparently makes them extraordinarily difficult.

The Americans gathered beneath Washington’s portrait in 1939 demonstrated how easily patriotic symbolism could be enlisted to support an ideology hostile to America’s founding principles.

One wonders how many Americans today are making the same mistake, defending movements whose political objectives would extinguish the very freedoms permitting their defenders to speak because the enemy of your enemy is not necessarily your friend.

He may simply be another enemy who just hasn’t gotten around to you yet.