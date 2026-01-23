I’m a child of the original Star Trek series which ran from 1966 to 1969, a 60’s kid growing up in the middle of the fevered pace of the space race and the budding promise of space exploration, the cowboy days when NASA could do anything and their white and blue suited technicians strapped astronauts to the leading end of a massive roman candle (with less computer processing power than the Garmin Fenix sports watch on my wrist right now), aimed it at the heavens, and lit the fuse.

On this day sixty years ago, January 23, 1966, I turned seven years old - shortly before joining Star Fleet and the adventures of Kirk, Spock, Bones, and Uhura aboard the starship Enterprise, NCC-1701. It was an age of dreams, an age of possibilities, and the command of a weekly Star Trek journey to “boldly go where no man has gone before” was, to quote Robert Palmer in 1988, “simply irresistible.”

I neither noticed nor cared about the social commentary or the politics of the show, which was remarkably left leaning in an age of conservative TV, but anyone old enough to have seen the original Star Trek series created by Gene Roddenberry might recognize today’s liberal utopian ideals reflected in it. On nearly every major policy we debate, Star Trek represents the fulfillment of the liberal playbook.

No fossil fuels are burned in Roddenberry’s world, only dilithium crystals and warped space are needed, even though Picard later realized that the warp engines were tearing space apart, but there were no CO₂ emissions: no SUVs, no lawnmowers, leaf blowers and no contrails. No mining or drilling either, except for those resourceful Neanderthals on some distant planet mining dilithium crystals. And the Federation has such a strong sense of social justice that we end up fighting for their liberty.

Capitalism or socialism? How about neither? Until we get to Deep Space 9, it appears no currency ever changes hands. Everyone in the Federation seems to “work” for the Federation and we have answered Lenin’s question because they’re perfectly matched to their positions. I mean, Scotty was born an engineer. You get your food—anything you want—from a sweet device called a replicator at no charge. Housing, clothing, transportation, child care, education: all provided by the Federation.

No Obamacare, either. Star Trek gives a whole new meaning to “universal healthcare.” Bones never turned anyone away, collected a deductible or filed insurance forms. He could take care of you even if your skin or blood was green. With all the fancy technology at his disposal, he could develop an antidote to anything.

Finally, we can wrap up social policy, civil rights, race relations, and international relations conveniently in “the Prime Directive.” This neatly aligns with today’s liberal ethics of multiculturalism, political correctness, and moral relativism. The policy of “non-interference” in evolving societies is analogous to the liberal, hands-off, who-are-we-to-judge attitude even though Kirk was wont to defy the principle in just about every episode, but a least his phaser was judiciously set to “stun” (most of the time).

I finally got around to watching the latest iteration of the Star Trek franchise last night: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

I wanted to like it. I really did.

I didn’t.

I wanted to like the previous effort, too - Star Trek: Discovery.

It lost me three episodes in.

Not to be too blunt, they wasted a lot of time, money and talent to push a political message that absolutely sucked the life out of any entertainment content.

It is Beverly Hills: 90210 meets the Frankfurt School in space.

It is true that Gene Roddenberry was progressive for his time, not necessarily for ours. Many of his ideas that felt radical in the 1960s are now read as mainstream liberal assumptions, perhaps even quaint, but today’s progressivism goes far beyond what he imagined, particularly on identity politics and power structures.

Star Trek was never accidental propaganda, it was a deliberate vision of a future shaped by liberal ideals — reason, tolerance, technocratic competence, and moral self-confidence, all of which were approached from a progressive perspective. Roddenberry’s liberal/progressive humanist vision was first extended, then questioned, then slowly dismantled by later writers — especially in the post-Reagan era Deep Space Nine (1993).

That is why I’m a bit surprised that people are surprised that the franchise has followed a predictable arc into collectivist fantasy that satisfies the spirit of the age.

The last two efforts, Discovery and Academy, are throwbacks to Roddenberry’s original Utopian push, but to reflect the current progressive ethos, the show creators and writers just dipped everything in a vat of thick, gooey, DEI woke tropes.

I guess that is what turned me against these two offerings. Where Rodenberry built a “bottom-up” adventure series with a light touch on subtle moral propositions, it appears that the contemporary process is to build a heavy, “top-down”, moralizing, progressive propaganda-based series that just happens to occur in space. The “adventures” are simply teaching moments that validate progressive moralizing and support for the current thing.

This “top-down” process is what I can’t get past. It is just too crass and obvious to ignore, and it destroys any engagement and enjoyment, erasing any entertainment value that could have existed.

Writing and editing early this morning, I couldn’t help but think about what former 60 Minutes commentator Andy Rooney once said:

“The Communist ideas of creating a society in which everyone does his best for the good of everyone is appealing and fundamentally a more uplifting idea than capitalism. Communism’s only real weakness seems to be that it doesn’t work.”

I guess that is true for “entertainment” that pushes that ideology down onto its audiences as well.