Since I began opining on stuff on Al Gore’s Innertubes, way back in the dial up days - I have noted how the UK is a bellwether for coming attractions here in the US, remarking on how things from the Beatles to socialism start in the UK and eventually wash up on US shores.

But the other advantage of the UK going first is that we can learn from them and adjust.

President Trump has stopped the flow of illegal immigrants - temporarily. That is something for which to be thankful - and concerned - because it is temporary. The next Democrat president can just ignore the border like Biden did.

The linked article points out something I have been talking about for a few years now, that America has the right and duty to control both the number of immigrants allowed in AND the type and quality of those people.

The UK is realizing that it must stop the free flow of “migrants” - but it must also stop importing people who hate the UK and want to see it destroyed.

In essence, and when distilled down, Israel’s problem is a problem for every Western country. Israel is faced with people whose prime motive is to destroy it and increasingly, the “migrants” free flowing into the EU and the UK have the same goal, they also want to destroy the Jewish people and convert the EU and UK to Islam.

Once the Western Hemisphere had oceans that provided a barrier against invasion - but that is no more. Jew hatred is growing louder in North and South America. There are Muslim enclaves in the United States, as there are in the UK that other than architecture, resemble enclaves in Somalia, Egypt or Saudi Arabia - and those enclaves live, act - and vote - in the same patterns, electing politicians whose alliance is not to America or the UK and actively work against any country stupid enough to have given them shelter.

Fundamentalist Islam and the culture it produces is not assimilable. Every component of it is antithetical to Western Civilization. That is a fact proven worldwide - and in many ways, it has the same goals for the world as did the Third Reich. The methodology is different of course, the West cannot be defeated militarily but due to its belief in free and open societies, it can be subverted from within.

All of the above makes for strange bedfellows. Fundamentalist Muslim culture is against literally every issue the American left champions - from women’s liberation and LGBTQ rights to their fight against “toxic masculinity”, autocracy and theocracy - and yet the left doesn’t see the value of the Arab parable of the scorpion and the frog.

If America is to survive and realize its promise to its citizens, we can only import people who are willing to assimilate and in numbers that advantage our nation.

The UK is learning that lesson, perhaps too late.

It is not too late for America to learn. If we do, as we did in WWII, we have a chance to save Western Civilization once again.

It would appear that the West can either wave St. George’s Cross or be hung on it.