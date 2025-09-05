The Governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, just made a remarkable statement – not as remarkable as Tim Kaine ignorantly stating that the rights of Americans come from government not God, but close.

The words he said were not as remarkable as the meaning behind them. His statement on “migrants” was not unique as several other officials in different states have said similar things. Evers expounded on how “migrants” (aka illegal aliens) are so critical to the economy of his state that massive deportations could crash their entire economy, and the statement was meant to be virtuous – maybe just signaling virtue – but it was far from it.

It exposed how black the hearts of these pro-illegal alien people are.

Let’s review:

First of all, these officials weaponize the language by calling illegal aliens “neighbors”, “our people”, “Maryland Dads”, “migrants”, or “constituents”, which are designed to create an air of legitimacy where none exists.

It exposes that these officials know there are federal immigration laws, and that they, as state officials, can only obey or disobey them – they cannot change them because the federal government has primacy on immigration and naturalization – and they choose to facilitate the breaking of federal law.

It shows that these states are willing to allow their Cloward-Piven fever dreams to continue, hoping that social support systems (welfare, free healthcare, free/subsidized education) will become overloaded to the point where the public decides there is no other choice to reward the lawbreakers with citizenship, effectively nullifying any attempt to enforce border controls.

It shows how willing they are to take advantage, and to allow advantage to be taken, of people with absolutely no ability to fight for themselves. Just like the human smugglers they enable, these state officials count on “migrants” to be fearful of the law to the point they won’t report any abuses they or their families suffer.

It shows that these state officials are comfortable building a state economy on the backs of disadvantaged non-citizens, hiding structural defects from the taxpaying citizens of that state. Seems ironic for states that fought on the side of abolition in the Civil War to now build economies based on wage slavery – but they are Democrats, after all.

It shows that these officials know that these “migrants” have little chance of economic mobility, that their lack of education and legal status prevent them from every rising above menial level labor jobs, thereby preventing them from fully participating in the American economy. This is tantamount to slavery.

It shows that these officials are perfectly comfortable with prioritizing illegal aliens over legal US citizens, opening benefits to illegal aliens that are denied or simply not available to citizens – or to illegally equate the “migrants” with citizens by issuing official identifications, attending public schools, and in some cases, allowing them to vote in local elections.

It shows that these officials are willing to not only ignore federal enforcement, but to actively participate in acts of insurrection by doxxing ICE agents, by notifying illegal aliens of ICE activities, by refusing to honor legal federal detainers for illegal immigrants arrested for state and local offenses and openly support violent protests.

For my money, there is not a lot of virtue in any of these because it disrespects all sides of the equation. It encourages illegal aliens to break laws, it disadvantages poor Americans by siphoning off aid money that should be helping them, it disrespects the American taxpayer by wasting money on a situation that never should exist, and it allows the officials doing it all to profess virtue as they selfishly damage all the parties.

By allowing “migrants” to believe they will be allowed to stay in contradiction to the actual laws is both dishonest and cruel.

These are not virtuous people, they are simply evil.