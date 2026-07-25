Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
3h

One word that supports every thought expressed in this article is: Transgender.

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
5h

The barrage of technology affects us all.

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