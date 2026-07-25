I’ve noticed something about human history.

Humans seem to have disagreement built into their DNA. While every individual has different internal and external levels of aggression and acceptance of disagreement built in, we do seem predisposed to disagree and while those disagreements can take different forms and different targets, their roots are as old as humanity.

Add to that our capacity for emotion, and we can transform into either the most remarkably intelligent, elegant, and beautiful creatures on the planet or the most disgusting, vile, and toxic beasts imaginable.

The line between the two is one darkly drawn, but incredibly thin at times.

The guardian of that line is truth.

The Enlightenment was about establishing methods for separating truth from error: reason, evidence, skepticism, due process, falsifiability, and the willingness to revise one’s beliefs when confronted with better evidence.

Maybe our Jekyll and Hyde characteristics are the real basis of one of the most important things to come out of Western civilization – logic. Humans sought to find solutions to disagreement in all things and developed a process to get to that endpoint. The task of logic is to water the eternal decision tree of life, breaking everything into three categories – the “is”, the “is not” and the “yet to be determined”.

I think all logicians believe the unanswered categorizations in the “yet to be determined” bucket will eventually fall into one of binary categories with enough data, information and passage of time. That is why disciplines like science are not endpoints but rather are a perpetual investigational journey.

Logic is defined by syllogistic form, i.e. major premise, minor premise, conclusion.

One of the great failings of conventional thought is that the terms “illogical” and “irrational” are considered many laypersons as the same condition when they are not. I’ve made that mistake too often when I don’t think deeply enough about events and people.

Something is irrational when it is contrary to reason more broadly.

It may involve things like ignoring evidence, refusing to change one’s mind in the face of new facts, allowing emotion to override judgment, believing contradictory things, or accepting claims without sufficient justification – or all the above.

Of course, their conclusions will be wrong, but an irrational person can make perfectly logical arguments (in form). Those are called logical fallacies. They exist.

Many of today’s pathologies are symptoms of abandoning the basic Enlightenment methods in favor of an Age of Unreason, and as I think about it, that descent into madness can be measured by the increase in the number, scope, and scale of contradictions and non sequiturs humans are willing to ignore at best and accept at worst.

For example, many of the same people who march in support of, carry signs for, scream loudly about, and risk arrest, imprisonment or even harm due to, the cause of “ending racism” are the same people who turn merchants of Jew hate at the drop of a hat. There is also that contingent of Caucasians who seem to draw satisfaction from being racist against their own race, which seems to me to be sort of an ultimate contradiction rooted in irrational self-hate.

It certainly seems people have completely rejected the lessons of the Enlightenment in favor of an Age of Unreason.

In the Age of Unreason, conclusions precede investigations, identity outweighs evidence, emotion substitutes for proof, and anyone who asks for facts before outrage is accused of defending the guilty. Until we recover those Enlightenment habits of mind, our politics will remain permanently inflamed—not because we lack information, but because we have abandoned the discipline required to use it.

It is incredibly frustrating that, after centuries of human physical and intellectual progress, is that the defining crisis of our age is not that Americans disagree more than previous generations. It is that we no longer even agree on the rules by which truth is discovered. The Enlightenment taught us to suspend judgment until evidence could be gathered, to distrust certainty unsupported by facts, and to judge individuals rather than tribes. People increasingly do just the opposite.

And they leave hysteria—and sometimes even death—in their wake as they do.

What can we do about all the contradictions, irrationality, and disagreement? Especially when our culture seems to want to take resolved conflicts from the “is” and “is not” bucket and toss them back into the mire of the “yet to be determined” pool.

History provides an answer.

Well, maybe not a complete answer, but at least a mitigation strategy.

People are gonna people, but to us, the Enlightenment bequeathed some tools to use in managing people and their disagreements.

I noted at the beginning that the Enlightenment established methods for separating truth from error. It was not primarily about producing liberalism, conservatism, capitalism, or democracy, though those were among its results. The American Revolution, the Declaration of Independence, and the Constitution are direct descendants of that period’s philosophy.

That liberalism, conservatism, capitalism, and democracy were the result of an age recognized for one of the greatest leaps in human understanding indicates that any such human meaning has a high likelihood of including those things and one can logically deduce that a deviation from those concepts are, in large part, causal factors for our current unrest and chaos.

It is not a non sequitur to conclude that these tools have a role in mitigating the insanity we face today or that trending back towards them will, like music, soothe the savage breast.