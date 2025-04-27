Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Beshlian's avatar
Bill Beshlian
6dEdited

Deion needed to do to Shedeur what Keyshawn (Johnson) did to his kid. Keyshawn’s son was recruited by Nebraska. He showed up acting like he was all that. Got in trouble. I can’t remember if it was Reilly or Frost who benched him. Keyshawn found out about everything, came to Nebraska, pulled him off the team and out of school because of his behavior and attitude. I wasn’t a big fan of Keyshawn but when I heard about this he earned my respect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
6d

(Putting aside the concept/theory of genetically inherited racism) When it comes to such ugly sentiment it is typically acquired during childhood, sometimes even passed down generationally like a communicable virus/sickness.

Especially if it’s deliberate, rearing one’s very impressionable young children in such an environment of baseless contempt and overt bigotry amounts to a formidable form of child abuse.

If racists won’t do it for plain moral reasons, they then should do their own children a big favor by NOT passing down onto them such destructive anti-social/-societal sentiments and perceptions (including stereotypes and ‘humor’), since such rearing can readily make life much harder for those children.

It fails to prepare them for the practical reality of an increasingly diverse and populous society and workplace. It also makes it so much less likely those children will be emotionally content or preferably harmonious with their multicultural and multi-ethnic/-racial surroundings.

Children reared into their adolescence and, by extension, young adulthood this way can find themselves seemingly always feeling angry yet not really knowing exactly at what. They also may feel self-compelled to move to another part of the land, where their own ethnicity/race predominates, preferably overwhelmingly so.

This serious social/societal problem can/should be proactively prevented by allowing young children to become accustomed to other peoples/cultures/faiths in a harmoniously positive manner.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture