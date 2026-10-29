Yesterday, in sort of a free association episode, I related my vision that the left insults the right because when they do, they believe they can avoid having to consider our positions – because who thinks a racist or a “transphobe” has anything valid or important to say, right? Bad people have bad ideas that are always wrong.

The right insults the left precisely because we considered theirs. Unlike the left, most of the right – and most of them the regular, not-blessed by academia folks – can do second and third level critical thinking because we tend to have been problem solvers and thinkers, not just thinkers. Results matter to us. Doing things the right way matter to us.

Speaking of which, if you haven’t been following this “Duplicate Dan the Douche” Sullivan thing in Alaska, you should - because it goes all the way up to Chuckie Schumer and the DSCC - and as such is a true scandal of significant proportions.

I’ve been catching up on it this morning, reading the article in the NYT and it is filled with hubris, illegal activity, a bunch of people who thought they were James Bond, and a willing stooge (Duplicate Dan) who knew from the jump he was being hired as a stalking horse.

I remembered the laughably soft-focused puff piece the Times did on Douche Dan back in the early summer (I think) in which the same reporterette said she and the crack investigative staff of the Times could not find one iota of issue here, Douche Dan was just a regular dude who became a reluctant candidate for the good of Alaska and America.

Well, shocker of all shockers, Douche Dan was in on the scam and the Democrats the reporterette interviewed all lied - apparently all the way up to Peltola herself - and apparently the NYT is pissed.

Why, I don’t know, because the Times has never been worried about covering for Democrats in the past and the have no reputation as anything other than stenographers for the Dems.

First time for everything, one supposes.

Maybe it is just that the Times was in on it, too, and they want to deflect blame. Who knows?

What we do know is there is something rotten in the state of Alaska, America’s Denmark.

As it turns out, the same Dindu Nuffin Democrats who denied everything to the Times’ reporterette, actively sought Duplicate Dans with the intent to manipulate the Alaskan election process.

The Ruthless Podcast guys pointed out this morning how this parallels the case of Douglass Mackey, a 33-year-old Trump supporter, who was convicted of election interference in 2023 and faced up to ten years in prison, all because of a meme he tweeted during the 2016 election. Mackey was charged immediately after Biden was inaugurated – 4 years after the alleged “interference” for posting a stupid meme that anyone with two functioning brain cells would recognize as satire.

Mackey could have faced up to 10 years - if the Biden DOJ could prove conspiracy, but since it was just Mackey and he coordinated with no one, they couldn’t prove it so they settled for bankrupting him, ruining his life, and putting him in the hoosegow for 7 months - for a single tweet that everybody knew was a joke.

Quoting from the press release from the Totally Non-Politicized Merrick Garland DOJ:

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, and James Smith, Assistant Director-in-Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), announced the sentence. “One of the foundational rights we hold as Americans, a right that many fought so hard to obtain, is the right to vote. The defendant weaponized disinformation in a dangerous scheme to stop targeted groups, including black and brown people and women, from participating in our democracy,” stated United States Attorney Peace. “This groundbreaking prosecution demonstrates our commitment to prosecuting those who commit crimes that threaten our democracy and seek to deprive people of their constitutional right to vote.”

Funny thing is that in the Times article, there is a link of people from the Peltola Campaign in Alaska via her Campaign Manager and staff to a consultant from Ohio (who happened to have been Raphael Warnock’s Campaign Manager), all the way to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (headed by Schmucky Schumer) in DC- and not just hearsay, there are text messages, emails, and other documents.

The consultant dude also found a way to get a progressive Democrat who was to appear on the final ballot (weird jungle primary/ranked choice shit in Alaska allows 4 candidates on the final ballot) off the ballot because it might draw votes from Peltola and in what I’m sure is purely a coincidence, the person who took that spot was a Republican candidate who was allegedly recruited by the very same consultant.

Thick as thieves, these Democrats are.

These actions would seem to constitute the acts of conspiracy that were missing when the Garland DOJ went after Mackey and could spell real legal jeopardy for those involved, including Mary Peltola.

This should, at the very least, end Peltola’s chances in the election - and even her political career. It probably won’t because she is a Democrat, but it should. Based on the Mackey case as a precedent, there should also be several people doing time - but again, they probably won’t because they are Democrats as well.

But it is comical how these self-styled geniuses seem to always fall into the traps they design for others.