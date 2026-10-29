Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
6h

Rationalism unanchored to realism morphs into ideology.

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
6h

Oh why oh why can't we have some of these people do perp walks? Maybe then some would have second thoughts when planning these schemes!

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