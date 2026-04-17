Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
4hEdited

A “bridge verse” to reconcile apparent differing visions of war between the Testaments:

Romans 12:18 “If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men.”

Key words: insofar as it depends on you

Sometimes bullies leave us with no recourse other than a punch in the nose.

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W. Edgar Lawson's avatar
W. Edgar Lawson
2h

“When actors enter the equation who do not share those assumptions, who reject reciprocity and operate without the same constraints, the gap between moral expectation and lived reality becomes more visible.” This is a fundamental issue that our progressive liberals don’t seem to understand at all. Saddam Hussein was able to unite Iraq using brute force because that is what the Bedouins respected. I’m not suggesting that force is always the answer, but when talking to cultures that do not hold the same values as we, it might serve well to understand and adapt to their mindset.

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