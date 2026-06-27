Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is the great lie behind every Bernie Sanders postcard from Europe. Prosperity came first. The welfare state came later. Socialists point to beautiful cities, strong infrastructure, and generous benefits, then pretend redistribution created the civilization that made redistribution possible. It did not. Wealth is built by producers, builders, engineers, merchants, families, churches, entrepreneurs, workers, risk-takers, and taxpayers before bureaucrats ever show up with clipboards. Paris is not proof socialism works. It is proof accumulated civilization can survive many abuses before decline becomes visible. Socialism does not create the feast. It waits until dinner is served.

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StephBF's avatar
StephBF
2h

Spot on. Socialism is essentially parasitical, masquerading as virtue.

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