My Democrat/DSA friends (I can’t tell you apart these days), you bitch about how out of tilted our economy is toward the wealthy but you ever wonder whether taking money from productive people, redistributing it to people who produce less (or in some cases, nothing) and creating an ever-expanding class of citizens dependent upon government might actually be one of the reasons our economy becomes increasingly unbalanced?

Of course you don’t. That would require thinking about economics as something governed by tangible realities rather than a magical process in which money materializes whenever a politician discovers another group of people who deserve something for free.