More than a decade ago, I wrote an essay I titled “The Paradox of the Wealthy Progressive” in which I argued that this is a class that logically should not exist due to the massive contradictions within it.

I have come to believe that my observations from decades ago completely missed that the “progressive” label was being used to hide the groundwork for building a complete communist takeover of America, with a complete reordering of American society, economic systems, and the implementation of an authoritarian regime.

My bad.

But that realization makes it even more fascinating to watch wealthy “Birkin-bag socialists” lead efforts to impose collectivist economics and governance systems on others as they appear to assume such implementations will have no impact on them – and make no mistake, socialism, Marxism, and communism are all collectivist fruit from the same authoritarian tree, they are just different stages of ignorance).

Call them “useful idiots”, “fellow travelers” or as my esteemed friend @Mackubin Owens simply refers to them collectively as TFP (These F*cking People), one must wonder how they can do this when every collectivist “revolution” in history has always been about the “haves” versus the “have nots”, with the “haves” always being anyone who owns or runs businesses or creates wealth through investing, or inherits it - aka the bourgeois – without recognizing the target of the socialists is always them?

It is sort of the ultimate psychology of self-harm.

I think it is because they foolishly think the definition (and impact) of socialism can be confined to economic strata with different definitions depending upon which rung of the socioeconomic ladder their feet rest upon. They seem to assume that higher the rung, the less “socialism” will affect them, that their lives will remain much the same as today, it is only the lower economic classes that will be impacted.

The paradox of the wealthy socialist is not necessarily that he or she intentionally or accidentally misunderstands socialism, I think it may be that they understand socialism as something they intend to administer rather than something to which they expect to be subjected.

This premise rests on an important distinction that is frequently overlooked (or simply ignored): Economic privilege and political privilege are not the same thing, especially when it comes to collectivism.

Under capitalism, wealth generally comes from ownership, investment, entrepreneurship, inheritance, or some combination of those things. Under a centrally planned socialist system, control over economic resources increasingly becomes a function of political authority. Wealth does not necessarily disappear, rather the mechanisms by which people acquire and exercise economic power change.

For the wealthy advocate of socialism, this creates a potentially dangerous and fatal assumption.

The wealthy socialist may believe that his wealth, education, influence, and social connections will translate into comparable privilege under a new political arrangement, so instead of losing everything to the state, he imagines himself helping to determine how resources will be distributed, not standing in line to receive his allocation.

That is the essential contradiction: the wealthy “socialist” favors implementation of systems that would undermine the very economic independence that makes his present lifestyle possible.

He also believes in what I would call the “illusion of selective sacrifice”.

People frequently support political arrangements under the assumption that the burdens will fall primarily on someone else. A wealthy advocate of extensive redistribution may imagine that the relevant distinction is between billionaires and millionaires, or between the extraordinarily wealthy and the merely comfortable. In that Bernie Bro level conception, socialism becomes a sliding scale of obligations rather than a fundamental and total restructuring of property rights and economic authority.

The truth is that classical socialism is not selective – it is not simply a progressive tax system, a wealth tax targeted at billionaires, or a massive expansion of welfare programs to benefit the lower economic rungs. The defining concern of socialism is the ownership and control of productive resources, a clear distinction has been recognized across competing schools of socialist thought for well over a century.

And this leads to where it always leads, something that F.A. Hayek wrote about in The Road to Serfdom – the Lenin Question.

Hayek wrote that Lenin reportedly said that the essential question of socialism is “’Who, Whom?’ As in who plans for whom, who decides for whom, and ultimately, who rules whom?”

The wealthy socialist may assume his economic status will insulate him from the consequences of collectivism when his real vulnerability is not simply the possible loss of wealth, it is the total surrender of his independence, along with the independence of everybody else.

Under a system in which political authorities exercise extensive control over productive property, an individual’s material security can become increasingly dependent upon his relationship with those authorities. Wealth accumulated yesterday provides no permanent guarantee of political favor tomorrow - and that applies to everyone, including the people who originally championed the system.

This line of explanation of the existence of wealthy socialists exposes a serious question that advocates of centralized economic authority ought to answer:

What makes you believe that the people entrusted with controlling everyone else’s economic freedom will continue to respect yours?

That question goes beyond class warfare. It gets to the nature of political power itself.

The great (and often fatal) conceit of the wealthy collectivist is the assumption that the political power he helps create will remain subordinate to the economic privilege he already possesses.

History offers no such guarantee; it reveals exactly the opposite.