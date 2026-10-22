Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
5d

These are the people who's last words will be "why did you bring me to this ditch full of dead people?"

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
5d

I couldn’t help but think of old Uncle Bernie while reading this!

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