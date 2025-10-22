If you are shocked by what progressives claim to know about Charlie Kirk’s personal and professional life, President Donald Trump’s beliefs, or even your own thoughts, you might not realize they believe they possess psychokinetic powers to peer into your mind and soul. This phenomenon reveals a unique class within the progressive movement, a group with an uncanny ability to “just know” what people truly think, regardless of evidence or reality.

Once, we identified Social Justice Warriors (SJWs) as the vocal, often aggressive foot soldiers of progressive ideology, wielding Marxist principles with a crybully flair. But the rise of Donald Trump’s political influence has unveiled an elite within this group: the Social Justice Clairvoyants (SJCs). These self-appointed mystics claim a supernatural insight into the hearts and minds of others, dismissing what people say or do in favor of their own intuitive judgments. They don’t need proof - they “just know.”

Take Jen Psaki, for instance, who confidently asserted that Usha Vance, wife of J.D. Vance, secretly wants out of her marriage due to fear of her husband. No evidence supports this claim, yet Psaki’s certainty is unshaken. This is the hallmark of the SJC: an unshakable belief in their ability to discern hidden truths. Similarly, progressives often claim to know that Trump harbors deep-seated disdain for women or Muslims, not because of concrete evidence but because of selective soundbites or media narratives. Ronald Reagan’s quip rings true here: “It isn’t so much that liberals are ignorant. It’s just that they know so many things that aren’t so.”

This mindset isn’t new, but its prevalence is striking. I’ve personally encountered it - people assuming that because I belonged to a country club once in my life, they “knew” what was said about minorities or women in private settings (but Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse belonging to an all-white beach club isn’t a problem). Their assumptions were vivid, detailed, and entirely fictional. These clairvoyants project their biases onto others, constructing elaborate narratives about what conservatives, Republicans, or anyone who disagrees with them must secretly believe.

The consequences of this mindset are profound. If you question the compatibility of radical Islam with constitutional values, you’re accused of “building hatred.” If you focus on character over skin color, you’re labeled a racist. If you question “the science” (after deploying simple critical thinking, logic, and observing the extremely low say/do ratio of the Faucian “scientists”), you are a science denier. If you want immigration laws enforced after decades of neglect (and radical, abusive neglect during the Biden years), you are a xenophobe. If you acknowledge biological differences, like men’s physical advantage in sports, you’re branded a misogynist. Every Republican president since Eisenhower becomes “Hitler” in their rhetoric, a lazy shorthand that reveals more about the accuser’s mindset than the accused’s actions. This mirrors the climate change debate, where data is sometimes “adjusted” to fit preconceived narratives, even when raw evidence tells a different story.

What’s missed in this rush to judgment is the complexity of human thought. On MSNBC, the televangelism center for Social Justice Clairvoyants, people like Psaki, Joy Reid, Chris Hayes, Mika and Joe, or Elie Mystal claim to understand their opponents better than those opponents understand themselves. But their clairvoyance is less about insight and more about ideological certainty. They don’t engage with ideas; they pronounce verdicts. This shuts down discourse, replacing debate with dogma. When someone “knows” your soul, evidence becomes irrelevant, and dialogue impossible.

The rise of the SJC reflects a broader cultural shift toward moral superiority over reason. By assuming they can read minds, these clairvoyants avoid the hard work of understanding others. Instead, they weaponize their assumptions, turning disagreement into damnation.

The challenge for the rest of us is to demand evidence, reject projection, and insist on a reality grounded in facts - not telepathic fantasies.