If you listen to the Iran boosters across the globe, you are likely to hear that:

America is losing/has already lost and it is impossible for the US and Israel to do what they have already done.

Losing a handful of aircraft after five weeks and out of thousands of sorties is proof this all was a mistake and our military was incapable of carrying out this mission.

Iran can never be defeated from the air because the country is just too big.

Their brand of “Death to America and Israel” Islam is just too strong. They are never going to stop.

They don’t really mean “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”, that’s just something they say. It’s just like saying “Have a good day.”

Iran has hidden capabilities America just doesn’t know about, they are never going to stop enriching uranium.

Iran is not as barbaric or genocidal as America and Israel.

There was no need for war because they agreed to the Obama era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the incentives, sanctions and diplomacy just needed another 50 years to work.

NATO stands for the North American Treaty Organization.

While these things represent the efforts of the left, some RINOs, and a few isolationist libertarians to present reasons why a power mad (and demented) President Trump started a five week Forever War with No Ground Troops, most of these statements make it more clear that the only solution to finally punish Iran for their malfeasance and prevarication about their nuclear programs and financial support of global terrorism was warranted.

Actually, if you listen to what the opponents of the military action in Iran, they are saying that nothing done to this point has really changed anything, Iran will never give up their nuclear program ( and they don’t have to because they are too big to be defeated), so vesting material damage on them rather than sending them pallets of cash, unfreezing billions in assets and ignoring that they never stopped enriching uranium is the only way they will stop.

This is really nothing new, it’s just more Blame America First rhetoric. It’s been around for a long time.

This situation is little more than the weaponized version of Jeane Kirkpatrick’s “blame America first” speech given at the 1984 GOP convention. Ambassador Kirkpatrick accurately explained how, from terrorism and Soviet intransigence to Marxist dictators shooting their way to power in Central America, the Democrats always found a way to blame America first, siding with the globalist evil over the American good.

About thirty years ago, and to help people recognize and combat the disease of progressivism, I came up with the Five Major Characteristics of a Progressive, which eventually led to the formulation of Smith’s First Law of Diminishing Progressive Intelligence.

In a broadly general sense, I postulated there are five basic characteristics of the modern “progressive.” These are, in no particular order:

Selective memory/political amnesia: they remember what is useful to them in the moment and anything said or done in the political sphere is meaningless, simply rhetorically designed to advance their current position, which can constantly change. Cognitive dissonance: they can hold two or more completely contradictory positions or ideas in their brains at the same time and never reconcile or reject them. Confirmation bias: They believe, without question, that which agrees with their current position and satisfies them emotionally. Truncated reasoning: They will only reason themselves to a position of emotional satisfaction, never to a logical endpoint. Extreme lack of self-awareness: Due to a severely underdeveloped conscience, they have little to no self-awareness.

Those five led to the formulation of Smith’s Law of Diminishing Progressive Intelligence which states:

If a progressive hasn’t said something illogical, self-contradictory, physically or financially impossible, historically inaccurate, or just outright foolish, you simply haven’t listened long enough. Be patient. Given enough time, they will supply the rope to hang themselves. Just keep them talking because the appearance of intellect is inversely proportional to the length of the conversation.

It seems to me these have held up pretty well.