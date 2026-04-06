Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
6hEdited

That any supposed “progressive” could come out in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran reveals a complete abdication from rational thought and humanistic ethics. That same applies to celebrating Hanas after Oct. 7.

Only time I agreed with the Beatles: “If you running around carrying pictures of Chairman Mao you ain’t gonna make it with anyone anyhow.”

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Bob M's avatar
Bob M
6h

The appearance of intellect is inversely proportional to the length of the conversation.

Love it. I will be using this 😜

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