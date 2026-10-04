I have considered ideological, religious, and personal beliefs and while I have not been perfectly adherent to all of them, I have lived my personal and professional time on this planet guided by them. Essentially, I have tested them in the real world and at least for me and my family, they have proven successful.

I do get challenged when I take stands, and often those challenges include variants of something that a lifelong friend told me when he cut off contact with me. He said, “You always have to be right!”

In truth, there are some things I know because history and my personal experiences prove them true. Among these are: communism never worked, truth is better than a lie, respect and trust are earned, not given, never say ‘my kid won’t do that’, conservativism is rational but not intentionally cruel, German chocolate is the best cake flavor, love is best when it is shared, America is the worst country - except for all the others, milk does a body good, and God is real – and those are just a few of them.

I know these because I have experienced both sides of them and have seen which side works.

But I’m not afraid to say “I don’t know” when I don’t know. People who have read my writing over the past 20-some-odd years can easily find examples of me stating such before telling them what I think about something and why.

As a matter of fact, I have changed my views on many things when evidence was presented and I understood it.

But what I’m about to relate to you is something I don’t know, but something observable behaviors strongly suggest.

I was looking through my old blog posts from the stone tablet era of the internet and ran across a 14-year-old article I had shared. It was from a blog called The Anarchist Soccer Mom about her mentally ill son. It began:

Three days before 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed his mother, then opened fire on a classroom full of Connecticut kindergartners, my 13-year old son Michael (name changed) missed his bus because he was wearing the wrong color pants. “I can wear these pants,” he said, his tone increasingly belligerent, the black-hole pupils of his eyes swallowing the blue irises. “They are navy blue,” I told him. “Your school’s dress code says black or khaki pants only.” “They told me I could wear these,” he insisted. “You’re a stupid bitch. I can wear whatever pants I want to. This is America. I have rights!” “You can’t wear whatever pants you want to,” I said, my tone affable, reasonable. “And you definitely cannot call me a stupid bitch. You’re grounded from electronics for the rest of the day. Now get in the car, and I will take you to school.” I live with a son who is mentally ill. I love my son. But he terrifies me. A few weeks ago, Michael pulled a knife and threatened to kill me and then himself after I asked him to return his overdue library books. His 7 and 9 year old siblings knew the safety plan—they ran to the car and locked the doors before I even asked them to. I managed to get the knife from Michael, then methodically collected all the sharp objects in the house into a single Tupperware container that now travels with me. Through it all, he continued to scream insults at me and threaten to kill or hurt me. That conflict ended with three burly police officers and a paramedic wrestling my son onto a gurney for an expensive ambulance ride to the local emergency room. The mental hospital didn’t have any beds that day, and Michael calmed down nicely in the ER, so they sent us home with a prescription for Zyprexa and a follow-up visit with a local pediatric psychiatrist.

Liza Long, the Anarchist Soccer Mom, is an educator and mental health advocate and based on her past and current writings, a down the line progressive. I’m not taking aim at her, I am speaking specifically to the pattern of behavior her son exhibited she wrote about in the 2012 post she called “I Am Adam Lanza’s Mother” and how it overlays very well with the behaviors of the committed leftists of today – including their tacit approval of violence against those who take them to task over their positions and actions.

The pattern goes something like this:

1. Regardless of any recognized standard established by legitimate authority, I don’t like it so therefore I don’t have to comply.

2. Then the lying about the rules begins – “Well, the authorities agree with me, they told what I want is allowable” (which is false).

3. If you don’t agree to allow me to ignore the rules, you are a stupid bitch because I can do what I want and you can’t stop me.

4. When faced with someone again asserting and enforcing the rules, the subject threatens to do violence to the enforcer and to themselves. This is first a threat, and then emotional manipulation.

5. Everyone around this person lives in fear they will do what they say and are expected to alter their lives to accommodate the person’s claims for their own personal safety.

6. Eventually it is understood that the actions are never about blue pants or overdue library books, they are always about power and control.

This entire process begins with the false premise that, in a civil society where rules are established by mutual consent, someone or some group can exert their agency by selectively invalidating the agency of everybody else.

As Long indicated, her son often exhibited a pattern of irrational, reflexive (almost autonomic) opposition to even the most basic and benign compliance – like returning overdue library books – interspersed with periods of age appropriate normalcy.

Patterns become patterns because they are repetitive, and they are repetitive because they are practiced responses to some stimuli to which a subject wants to eliminate or avoid. It can be as simple as deciding upon a route to work because you know traffic patterns at specific times of the day – or it can be as complicated as attempting to change an entire society or culture.

Patterns are also sustained because they work.

Think about the anti-ICE protests and the violent individual challenges to the enforcement of long-standing immigration laws that just a decade ago were considered unremarkable and how that pattern fits the six-step pattern I just described.

Here’s the part I’ll admit to not knowing – is this pattern solely based on some mental illness? Is the left infected with some sort of combination of autism, ADHD, Oppositional Defiant or Intermittent Explosive Disorder? Are they just reflexive contrarians - people whose default response is to take the opposite position before seriously evaluating the proposition?

Maybe a little of each combined with herd mentality?

I’m certainly not alone in being concerned about the immediate opposition to anything based solely on some sort of imagined guilt of certain people or groups – and the presence of the Kerry Effect, being for something before being against it and then being for it again – based solely on who is in the Oval Office seems a bit too on the nose.

I don’t need a Ph.D. in psychology to recognize patterns that rest on the same stimuli.