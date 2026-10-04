Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
Oct 4Edited

A thought-provoking analysis, Mr. Smith. To your list of potential explanations of the resistance pattern, I'd add self-absorption. Many of the folks making the biggest stinks about the rules have never been told "no", not by parents, nor by schools. Their resistance to the behaviors and beliefs which hold our republic together is a learned pattern, one that started when they wheedled and successfully demanded that second lollipop which they were initially denied. When the entire universe revolves around you, you don't need to conform to others' rules.

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Frank Canzolino's avatar
Frank Canzolino
Oct 4

A person who puts an end to the nonsense around them often receives punishment from the government that exceeds that of the perpetrator of the nonsense. I’m surprised somebody didn’t turn the lady with that kid into Social Services for being an abusive parent. Danny Penny also comes to mind. And that cop that subdued George Floyd…

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