Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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BE's avatar
BE
Oct 9Edited

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Excellent! I believe that moral decline started when they removed God from the schools and instituted their version of god, which is humanism. Of course, we all know what humans are capable of if given enough power. Just look at Marx, Stalin, Hitler, and many others. I was just reading another Substack article this morning that so parallels this one. I will share if anyone would like to read it.

https://insurrectionbarbie.substack.com/p/the-covenant-versus-the-common-good-31b?r=8sxuw&utm_medium=ios

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Philip Folsom's avatar
Philip Folsom
Oct 9

Brutally brilliant

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