Behaviors ride on cause and effect.

Anyone who has had children in the house knows this for a fact. Remember what potty training was like? Society is the same way, rewards do motivate but when guidance and consequences are absent, everything goes and like our two-year-old granddaughter, sometimes chaos is the reward.

She is a master, as most two-year-olds are, of using probing behaviors to see just how far we will let her go.

Facebook friend Clayton Wood writes about the Nidal Hassan execution:

So as I look at women cheering for Lindsay Clancy, a world where people are cheering Mangione, I think that we are missing the seriousness of murder. Not all should watch, but those who do watch should impress upon everyone else that we face serious times. Very hard times. The impulse behind Hasan is still very much alive. When it emerges, it must be ruthlessly eliminated. Our society needs to take murderers seriously enough to execute them. Romans 13 does not support laughing at killing or making a mockery of death, but it does support a society treating murder as so weighty that we execute killers. We live in a time of deep moral inversion. People who support Xi and Hamas want to be taken seriously as they condemn the execution of a mass murderer as barbaric. The execution should be taken seriously, they should not be. Our country is healthier when people realize that there are some offenses where being shot to death by men who feel they are executing the righteous wrath of the state after appropriate judicial process just. For now it is only mass murderers and not also pedophiles, but I will take this as a good first step.

I agree with Clayton’s larger point that if we can’t be serious about murder, what can we be serious about?

We show society what we consider important by how we order the consequences of those actions. And in the case of murder, the same side that fights the prosecution and execution of a convicted perpetrator also support abortion until birth (for now).

Back in 2023, I wrote about how what we see openly displayed is the extension of the “Everybody gets a trophy” culture. The “everybody is a winner” kiddies have grown into the “Fear No Consequences” generation.

They feel free to spout the absolute worst takes, the boldest lies, stalk and do actual violence to anyone who doesn’t fall in line with their absurd claims and positions because they know there will be no consequences. Innocent people will continue to be randomly attacked on the street, in their cars and in their homes because there are no rules now, no internal governance to stop these acts.

And due to “intersectionality”, there are no limits to their target packages. Everything can now be tied to anything because these terrorists use such ridiculous “logic” to invent their enemies. If we didn’t understand this when blacks and Asians were called white supremacists, we should have.

Now we have high school students, perhaps the dumbest classes of humans in centuries, trying to hunt down teachers for expressing pro-Israeli views.

You have Gigi Hadid, a famous model from a wealthy family of Palestinian origin with over 70 million social media followers, recycling claims from the Protocols of Zion - that Israelis were capturing children, harvesting organs and drinking blood.

We have a media describing a child who saw her family murdered as being “lost” and then “found”, innocent hostages released by Hamas as IDF “soldiers” and claiming that young adults arrested by Israeli police after stabbing rampages were just “children” and implying that the IDF is responsible for the disfigurement of a woman who survived her own attempt to be a suicide bomber.

It is the same with protestors who openly (and physically) challenged ICE officers doing their jobs. A short while ago, a protester grabbed a flash-bang grenade off the street to throw it back at agents, and when it exploded and took his hand off ICE was blamed.

They do this because they know they can get away with it - and the more they get away with it, the more they will do.

Because there are no consequences.

For anything.

The left has come to a point where there are people who celebrate people who break society’s rules – and morals – when those acts advance their agenda. As they did when they tried to prosecute Daniel Penny for stopping Jordan Neeley from harming people trapped in the micro-society of a subway car. The did it when they sided with Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. after he murdered Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman and a true refugee. They do it by turning a blind eye to thefts up to a stated dollar amount, causing stores to close and then blaming the store owners for closing. The do it by releasing criminals and illegal immigrants on the promise they won’t do it again when the reward of doing it again is far greater than the consequence of doing it.

It is easy to excuse these behaviors when everything is an excuse. Remember what I said about “intersectionality” – yeah, this is that.

There is no denying that there is a significant segment of the population who simply do not believe in consequences when it comes to crime – or anything. Or so they want you to believe.

Everything has a limit, and while their pitch is a seductive one, a life without consequences, as Mayor Mamdani stated to Theo Von on his podcast describing socialism this way, “Socialism to me means you’ll have whatever you need to live a dignified life and that it is the government’s job to deliver on that.”

How does that happen when the DSA, the ideology that incubated Stalin’s red diaper doper babies, openly claims to want to eliminate all agencies and organizations that represent consequences?

The answer is that they are lying.

If Mandani, El Sayed and their ilk get their way and government “delivers” a dignified life, you better know what they mean by “dignified”. Controlling the means of production includes the production of dissent, resistance, and self-determination.

Collectivists believe in consequences even if the young skulls of filled with mush don’t.

Our system of freedom depends on consequences, mutually agreed upon, openly stated and rigorously, consistently, and fairly enforced, thereby reinforcing them, the difference being us and the Mamdanians is that we are called upon as individuals to police our own behaviors first, and then hold others accountable for theirs.