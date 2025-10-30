Fifteen years ago, I noted that in the Netherlands, churches were being “liquidated” at an alarming rate.

In Bilthoven, congregants have removed 17 pews from their sanctuary, selling short ones (3.6 meters) for €40 ($52) and longer six-meter versions for €60. Marc de Beyer, an art historian and church closure expert in Utrecht, notes the pews are easy to offload, but heavier items like organs and baptismal fonts pose challenges. With 4,400 churches remaining, two shutter weekly - mostly Catholic, with half slated for disposal soon. Some buildings are demolished; others repurposed as mosques, stores, or recreation centers.

This mirrors a broader European trend of Christianity’s retreat. In 2011, Der Spiegel reported a drastic exodus in the Netherlands: the Protestant Church loses 60,000 members yearly and could vanish by 2050. Similar closures plague France and Belgium, driven by declining faithful. A 2006 Angus Reid poll underscores Europe’s secular shift: only 17% of French, 23% British, 24% Germans, and 31% Spaniards deem religion important daily. Italy bucks the trend at 51%. France reinforced laïcité (the constitutional principle of secularism) in 2004 under Jacques Chirac, banning “conspicuous” religious symbols like Islamic scarves, Jewish kippas, and crosses in schools.

England, once the world’s greatest power - its empire so vast “the sun never sets” on it - owes much to exporting Christianity. At 50,337 square miles, England alone is smaller than Louisiana: the full UK (94,500 square miles) rivals Michigan. Yet it magnified resources to dominate commerce and colonies, spreading faith as its chief export.

American progressives play a “zero-sum” game economically, assuming wealth is finite and must be taken from others. Yet they ignore it culturally: dominant societies don’t blend equally with the conquered; they absorb only supportive elements. England’s cities show this erosion, resisted fiercely in Scotland, Wales, and Ireland. These aren’t racist enclaves but confident cultures, shaped by imperial history, insisting newcomers adopt their ways - not alter them. This independence is deeply rooted in religious belief.

Looking back from today, it appears that England reacted poorly to a “creeping disease” of agnosticism and liberalized clergy that undermined the very Church they served. Much like the medieval Black Plague that swept across continental Europe—eroding affiliations and shuttering sanctuaries—this insidious force ravaged religious institutions, leaving faith’s foundations in ruins.

Theories attribute this to modernity - education fostering secularism. But Dr. Peter Berger, Boston University’s sociology and theology professor, debunked this at a 2005 Pew Research roundtable: “Modernity does not necessarily lead to a decline in religion... What it does lead to... is pluralism, the coexistence within the same society of very different religious groups.” Evidence overwhelmed earlier assumptions.

Walter Russell Mead, at the same event, channeled “red state America”: Europe’s religiosity waned amid 19th-20th century nation-state idolatry, culminating in World War I’s catastrophe. Unrepentant, they turned to communism and fascism - darker idols - earning divine “whacking.” Today, they worship a consumer utopia, losing the “biological will to live,” with low birthrates supplanted by Muslims who, at least, believe in God (if the “wrong” one). The assumption that Europe is replacing Christianity with Islam on agnostic “fertile ground”, seems less of a theory and more of an objective conclusion.

As the adage goes, “If you believe in nothing, you will believe in anything.”

My threefold conclusion: Europe’s Christian decline stems from (1) migrations from former communist blocs, exporting forced secularism where government supplants God; (2) social liberalism’s libertine ethos that preaches “man is God” with no restraints beyond fleeting desires (echoing communism’s irreligion but rejecting governance) combined with a suicidal empathy; and (3) agnosticism’s temporality, priming societies for any ideology - here, potentially Islam.

America how faces the same challenges the UK and EU have faced for several decades as “wokeism” arose. Thanks to mismanagement of the border – and to the Biden administrations de facto policy of open borders - we now have the same issues with large enclaves of unassimilated Muslims from countries and cultures opposed to Christianity, Judaism, modernity and our Constitution and Bill of rights.

During the Biden term, Tarek Bazzi (a Michigan activist affiliated with the Hadi Institute and a teacher in the Michigan public school system) said during a pro-Palestine International Day of Al-Quds rally in Dearborn, Michigan, on April 5, 2024, that “It is not just ‘Genocide Joe’ that needs to go, but the entire system of the United States.” Bazzi was criticizing U.S. support for Israel’s actions in Gaza and quoting Malcolm X to call America “one of the rottenest countries that has ever existed on this earth,” while describing “death to Israel” as a “logical chant” amid global protests. The event, organized by Bazzi, included chants like “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” and it was live streamed on Facebook.

Statistics and social evidence mount: Western civilization’s foundations - and America’s - erode parallel to Christianity’s fall. If unchecked, our grandchildren face a world where America footnotes history’s free nations. One wonders if there is a time coming when people will seek cultural enclaves in cultural and religious strongholds or they will begin to stand their ground and resist the Borg-like assimilation of their nations.