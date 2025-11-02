Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harald Gormsson's avatar
Harald Gormsson
10h

I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. Martin Luther King, Jr. DD

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
7h

this is exactly how I always felt

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture