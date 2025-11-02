Tautological questions are the ultimate self-licking ice cream cones; they are the questions with the answers built in.

Quite a few on the left are asking them, most are of the “How did were get here?” form. I just saw where John Stewart is wondering how, if Billy Joel already determined that we didn’t start the fire, how and who started it.

Many of the self-righteous and sanctimonious left are less charitable and are wondering how the rancor and division started and when the racist, bigoted and transphobic right wing became so intransigent.

That’s a three scoop self-licker right there.

I’ve been politically aware since high school – but I am an introvert at heart, I did party a bit in high school and college but mostly due to imposter syndrome because I felt I was not interesting, good looking, or well to do enough for people to like me for me, so I sort of created a Jay Gatz/Jay Gatsby façade that people seemed to like – but I was never comfortable in parties, events or groups outside a very small, very tight group of friends.

As I matured, I overcame a lot of the insecurity, but I also discovered that I was pretty cool with being left alone to my own devices. Where some crave being around people, I was just fine with working, studying, and doing things alone or with my wife or immediate family and closest friends.

Of course, there are degrees of wanting to be left alone, but as I matured and really began a spiritual, philosophical and ideological quest to discover what outside forces would eventually conspire to harsh my calm, a major component became just simply being left alone to do the things I believed in and loved with the people who met those same criteria.

So, I would say to Mr. Stewart and his allies on the left, when this all started for me - and I imagine for many other people like me - was when you:

Called me a racist, a bigot and a homophobe absent cause or evidence.

Said my skin defined me rather than who I am.

Claimed our Constitution was broken because it wouldn’t allow you to do anything you wanted.

Called me stupid and my opinion was not worthy of being heard.

Called my religion evil and me evil for believing in it.

Indoctrinated my children through the public school system and told me to shut up and sit down when I objected.

Raised my taxes to pay for your agenda with which I never agreed – and what you didn’t waste, you funneled to your pals.

Inflated my currency and reduced the real value of my investments and savings.

Blew up my health insurance regime in an attempt to institute single-payer, state run healthcare.

Instituted border policies that caused crime to increase, wages to be depressed, the welfare state to grow, and our communities and culture to be eroded and degraded.

Started foreign wars you never intended to win.

Called babies “clumps of cells” as an excuse to abort them.

Told me I couldn’t do the things I used to do when I was younger because those things are now bad for society and the environment – while you were charging fees and selling licenses to do them.

Told me I had to call you by your pronouns and affirm your “gender transition” even though you were obviously not a woman.

And those are just a few of the unidirectional actions that were done to me by you.

So, if you, my liberal friends, want to know how the fires did get started, you can begin with these. If you really want to know how to put the fire out, consider stopping doing them.

And as a start, you can take your self-licking ice cream cone and shove it – pointy end first.