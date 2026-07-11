Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
11h

You're so right about people hating uncertainty. Yet they also have a streak of loving the idea that they are living to see the end of something (with the biggest something being the apocalypse). The Handmaid's Tale doesn't have a fandom of men thinking it is the greatest idea ever (a veritable how-to manual) - it is all women that read and adore that book. Trump and the "end of democracy" is much the same thing; and from people that never read how Athenian democracy did actually end. The irony escaping these fools that our government was conceived by people who did have that knowledge.

We once had a tradition in this country of not wandering the world looking for problems to solve, such as Iran. It has been to our ongoing detriment that we abandoned that wise tradition.

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Keith's avatar
Keith
1h

When he started his run for the presidency in 2015, I told my doubting family that Trump will either turn out to be the worst president we've ever had, or the best. I was disappointed that his first term was chaotic and unstructured, and that it ended badly. What surprised me is how well he responded to it. He came roaring back in 2024 with a strong and extensive agenda and an intensity that we've never seen before. He put strong people in his cabinet (with a few exceptions - Noem?) and gave them specific marching orders to overhaul their agencies and their regulations. His relentless determination to pursue his agenda has had some remarkable successes, along with fanatic opposition and some setbacks. But rather than retreat from these setbacks and lick his wounds, he simply moves on and opens a new front in his determination to reset the country back on a path to greatness.

Regardless of how people like or dislike his personality and style, he's sincerely committed to accomplishing great things, and this naturally upsets the established order. I can't see two and a half years into the future, but I'm optimistic that he'll finish his second term on a high note, and I will be sad to see him have to step away.

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