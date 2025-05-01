There are things I don’t really track, largely because I don’t really care about them. At the top (or bottom) of that list is the White House Correspondents Association. Last night, and sort of by accident, I stumbled across the video of Alex Thompson, he of Axios fame and Jake Tapper’s co-author of the comically titled “Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again”, and I began to care a little bit, with emphasis on the “little.”

I knew when this partnership and subject were announced, this was going to be a work of historical fiction, an attempt at a mini mea culpa – but something like a witness to a crime who, when questioned by the police, testifies yes, they were at the scene of the crime, but they “didn’t see nuthin’.”

I was right.

They are claiming what the American public (whether they will admit it or not) saw from a thousand miles away, they just missed – or as Chris Cillizza said, they were duped! The White House was just too good at hiding Joe Biden’s condition. They swear, they thought it was just a stutter.

Now that the criminal is safely out of the picture, they are saying, “You know what? Now that we had had time to think about it, we did see something. It is still a little blurry, but maybe the trauma caused a little bit of amnesia, so here’s a mountain of articles designed to cover our asses and a couple of books we are going to write to see if we can get a little more milage out of it.”

I watched the clip of his acceptance of the Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence and then Eugene Daniels address (Daniels is the flamboyantly queer black president of the WHCA) and as the coverage panned over the crowd, an image matching the speeches popped into my head.

It struck me that I was viewing a season ending awards banquet at Chuck E. Cheese’s for an “everybody gets a trophy” kiddie league, O for the season, baseball team.

Eugene Daniels was the head coach, telling everybody what a great season they had, everybody did great, the record isn’t important, everybody gets a little shiny plastic trophy, finishing last in the league was not a worry, and the only thing that really matters is that they had fun.

Alex Thompson was the MVP of a team that didn’t win a game. He hit the ball but was thrown out every time, what he wants you to know is that he ran to first base really, really, hard. In the field, he missed every ball, but he wanted you to understand how hard he ran to catch up to it as it rolled past his glove. He really wanted to catch it, he just couldn’t because there was this weird beetle crawling around in the grass and it was such a cool-looking awesome bug, he felt compelled to watch it instead of playing his position – but if he had seen that ball get hit, he sure would have tried to catch it.

He didn’t see it, but now he can tell you a story about what a great job he did trying to do it.

Isn’t this to be expected? These are adults who grew up in a culture of “everybody is a winner” and “what matters is that you tried”, so why wouldn’t they not be able to see what miserable douchebag failures they are?

I mean, they are adults now and they had one job.

Instead of catching the ball, they watched the awesome beetle because they knew they were going to Chuck E. Cheese’s no matter what.