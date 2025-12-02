Y’all know I was wrapped around the axle over the whole Le Affaire Lane Kiffin saga at Ole Miss this weekend. The way it ended—like a bad argument conducted in a Walmart parking lot—I’m ultimately glad it’s over. But I did hear something genuinely funny amid the wreckage. Scott Van Pelt of ESPN, in an unusually vivid moment, nailed the absurdity:

“This is a divorce and the analogy I’d make is this — if you’re leaving me for one of our neighbors who I hate but you tell me you want to stay through Christmas for the kids, I’m telling you to take your ass down the road and we’ll figure out Christmas with who’s here.”

That’s human nature in one sentence: wanting to end everything but still keep the good parts. And of course I would see a broader application—because it’s me, the master of disconnected thought.

Van Pelt’s line made me think of something I’ve long noticed among the more zealous voices on the contemporary Left—those who speak as though the “demise of Western Civilization” is not a tragedy but a moral necessity. One wonders whether they’ve ever considered what comes after the destruction of the system whose freedoms and comforts they take for granted. Put a group of committed Democrats—specifically the activist class—in a room and ask three simple questions. Watch the scaffolding buckle.

First: If Western Civilization is torn down, what exactly replaces it?

Civilizations aren’t summoned out of thin air. They’re not apps you delete and reinstall. They are long, slow inheritances—norms, laws, institutions, and moral premises shaped over centuries. “Communism,” beloved by the undergraduate radical set, is not a culture. It’s an economic theory that produces the same results everywhere: scarcity, fear, and repression. Yet demolitionists treat culture as though it were a decorative theme that can be swapped out without consequence.

Second: Is the real goal to eliminate the West—or simply keep it while replacing its “management” with a more demographically satisfying cast?

This is the more believable aim. The loudest critics of the West show no interest in relinquishing smartphones, electricity, modern medicine, representative government, or the rule of law. The benefits of civilization are very much non-negotiable. What bothers them is the historical lineage of those credited with building it.

Thus modern progressive rhetoric feels less like revolution and more like an HR reorganization: keep the headquarters, keep the departments—just replace the leadership page. The civilization stays; only the faces change. The irony is that treating Western Civilization as a racially owned artifact is its own form of racial essentialism. The West is a civilizational toolkit anyone can adopt; Japan, South Korea, and much of India already have. But nuance interferes with the preferred narrative.

Third: If neither replacement nor abolition is the goal, is the dream instead to install Marx’s global utopia—administered by a diversity committee?

This would be the most farcical outcome: a governing class united not by competence or shared culture but by skin-tone balance and devotion to an economic model that has never produced prosperity or freedom. Marx promised liberation; his followers delivered gray misery, secret police, and economies that punished initiative. Yet modern activists have repackaged Marxism into a moral accessory—part rebellion, part nostalgia, and part collegiate cosplay.

In reality, such a system collapses immediately. Marxism demands centralization; DEI demands perpetual factional competition. Combine them and you get a bureaucracy with a rotating grievance quota—a politburo run like a campus committee. It’s pure theater, divorced from economics, history, and human nature.

Which leads to the only explanation consistent with observable behavior: they intend to keep Western Civilization but swap out the cast. Keep the infrastructure, ditch the story. Keep the freedoms, reject the heritage. Enjoy the fruits while severing the roots.

This is the paradox of the modern Left. It wages a cultural revolution against the very civilization it assumes will remain sturdy enough to endure the assault. But civilizations are not self-healing. They can be hollowed out, demoralized, and weakened by people who mistake inheritance for inevitability.

The danger is not that activists can destroy the West outright—their actual power is limited. The danger is that they might bleed it of confidence and meaning, leaving behind a thinner, more brittle version of the civilization they fully expect to inherit.

They want you gone, but they still want the kids and Christmas.