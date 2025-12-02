Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
1hEdited

The only “civilization” waiting in the wings with the will and fortitude to take charge is Islam. And the moment they do so the socialists will face the same fate as they did after collaborating with Khomeini, the feminists will be forced to wear hijab and stay inside, and the “Queers for Palestine,” unable to return to the closet, will face torture snd death. Humanity will suffer at least 500 years of tyranny and ignorance before the system collapses, much the same way that the Islamic regime occupying Iran is currently destroying its people and land through self-dehydration.

But this can only happen if the sane and moral people sit on their hands and do nothing. If they let this happen they will deserve all the misery that follows.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Doyle's avatar
Mike Doyle
1h

The leftists are crapping in their own Cheerios and don't know it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture