Propagandists are at the gates.

Democrats are simply not to be believed. The pathology has progressed to such a stage that if they are breathing and their lips are moving, they are lying.

Modern American discourse suffers from an erosion of truth so profound that lying has become not just commonplace but, in some quarters, a professional competency. Some lies are trivial and human, predictable byproducts of social life. Others, however, are corrosive and dangerous—statements crafted to shape public consciousness, manipulate behavior, or destroy reputations. Over time, I’ve come to categorize liars into two broad groups: the “harmless” and the “harmful.” Each contains subgroups, and together they form a hierarchy of dishonesty, ascending from the everyday to the pathological.

The first group—the “harmless”—includes those whose untruths, while not admirable, pose no real threat to the social order. Their lies tend to wound only themselves, usually in the form of diminished credibility. The most benign in this category are the innocent liars, the “No, honey, those pants don’t make your butt look big” types. Their lies are rooted in kindness, a desire to avoid hurting the feelings of someone they care about. The motive is compassion, not manipulation.

Next come the honest liars, individuals who pass along falsehoods unwittingly because they are misinformed or simply uninformed. They speak untruths, but without intent. These people might be confidently wrong about history, data, or policy, but their errors stem from ignorance rather than malice. In truth, this group barely merits the term “liar,” for intent matters.

The last subgroup in the “harmless” category are the performative liars—those who embellish achievements, exaggerate credentials, or polish anecdotes to seem more impressive. Their audience may roll its eyes, but these falsehoods seldom harm anyone but the teller. Such people inflate their reputations, but the consequences are usually limited to embarrassment or the quiet dismissal of those who see through the pretense.

The second category is another matter entirely: the harmful liars, whom I call Schrödinger’s Liars because they are at once aware and unaware of their own deceptions. They inhabit a psychological twilight zone where self-deception blurs into willful manipulation. They lie so frequently, and with such practiced confidence, that they increasingly believe the fabrications they craft. Their lies scale upward—from self-preservation to power-seeking to mass persuasion.

At the base of this category are the criminal liars—those who lie to evade accountability for wrongdoing. Their dishonesty is calculated, rooted in fear of consequences and a desire to escape them. These lies can destroy businesses, families, and lives; they are not harmless, yet they lack broader ideological purpose.

Above them are the power liars, who lie to accumulate wealth, influence, or status. These are the politicians, grifters, institutional climbers, and corporate alchemists whose falsehoods can reorder markets, spark public panic, or slander opponents into political oblivion. Harm is not necessarily their goal; it is simply an acceptable cost of securing advantage.

At the top—where lies become a civic toxin—are the propagandists and agitprop directors. These liars do not merely distort truth; they weaponize it. They lie with intent to harm, to mobilize, to enforce ideology, and to redefine reality itself. Their tools include emotion, repetition, and the systematic targeting of perceived enemies. Think of Goebbels, Streicher, and Riefenstahl in Nazi Germany; Ehrenburg, Shepilov, and Andrei Zhdanov in the Soviet Union; Tokyo Rose, Lord Haw-Haw, Hassan Nasrallah—and, in a very different register, the American public-relations architect Edward Bernays, who helped normalize the idea that populations could be guided and molded through psychological manipulation.

Having encountered a few pathological liars personally, I recognize their danger. One man I knew built an entire company atop cascading falsehoods until the structure collapsed. Rather than face the consequences, he fled to China with his wife, a Chinese national. Such individuals leave a trail of financial ruin, professional wreckage, and broken trust.

Today’s digital and political environment has birthed a new class of propagandistic liar—one whose reach is amplified by algorithms and whose narratives spread at the speed of outrage. The Democratic Party’s online ecosystem illustrates this with unsettling clarity. The personalities at MSNOW (the SNOW part for the “snow job” they routinely perform) are almost quaint compared with the deranged ideologues on X and BlueSky. Just recently, Jennifer Welch—an archetypal AWFL—unleashed a breathless litany claiming Donald Trump was in catastrophic mental and physical decline. These charges mirrored, point for point, the very signs of deterioration long evident in Joe Biden, which she had never acknowledged, much less reported.

This is not ordinary partisan spin. These are not merely biased commentators or sloppy analysts. These are actors in the lowest class of liars—the propagandists—who craft narratives with explicit intent to harm opponents and protect favored allies. They are the heirs of the agitprop tradition, using new tools but pursuing the same ancient objective: to control the public mind.

A civilization can survive innocent liars, honest liars, and even performative liars. It cannot long endure propagandists who bend reality to ideological purpose and agitprop directors who constantly inflame the populace.