This is, without a doubt, going to hit some people wrong, but it has been on my mind for a while now, so I’m just going to say it. I’ve watched Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and now Megyn Kelly drift into something approaching madness—and it’s been genuinely disappointing. I supported all three. I thought they were unafraid truth-tellers with clear views of the social and political landscape. Not anymore. Yesterday, driving over to my son’s place, I flipped from Clay and Buck to Kelly’s SiriusXM channel just in time to hear her say there is “proof” that Netanyahu dragged America into war with Iran. Of course, she presented this as established fact—without presenting any actual proof, as if we should all simply know it’s true.

I’m not saying it’s impossible, but correlation isn’t causation, and the preponderance of evidence about President Trump’s personality suggests he does exactly what he wants to do, nothing more, nothing less. The idea that he was “dragged” into anything strikes me as highly unlikely. One would assume even the “No Kings/Trump is an authoritarian fascist” crowd would agree on that point.

What we are seeing is something familiar—call it Schiff Syndrome. For years, Adam Schiff went on CNN and MSNBC claiming he had ironclad evidence of Trump colluding with Russia to rig an election. To this day, he has produced nothing but innuendo. Yet enough people shared his belief to reward him with a Senate seat. It was never about whether he had the goods; it was about whether people wanted him to have them. They hated Trump, and the idea that damning proof existed—just out of reach—was both motivating and comforting.

The same pattern appears elsewhere. I came across a meme yesterday—an AI-generated image of Bobby and Jack Kennedy paired with the claim that “100,000 pages of intel will never be released because they prove Israel killed both of them.” It’s absurd on its face, but it fits a narrative, and that is enough. Significant events, especially traumatic or politically charged ones, seem to generate these explanatory myths with remarkable consistency. From 9/11 as an “inside job” to endless speculation around Epstein, the pattern repeats.

It may look irrational, but what we call “irrational belief” is usually nothing of the sort. It is not the absence of thinking, but the presence of a different set of incentives guiding it. When people lack information—or face complexity they cannot fully resolve—they do not leave the space empty. The human mind is not built for suspended judgment. It is built to complete patterns, impose order, and resolve uncertainty. And when it does, it reaches not for what is most accurate, but for what is most coherent with the story it already believes. That process is largely automatic. People reason from identity first and evidence second. The operative question is rarely “What is true?” in isolation, but “What fits with who I am, what I value, and the people I align with?” From there, reasoning becomes justificatory. Facts are filtered, emphasized, or dismissed depending on whether they support the conclusion already forming beneath the surface. This is not unique to any ideology; it is a universal feature of human cognition.

Compounding this is our preference for coherence over accuracy. A simple explanation, even an implausible one, often feels more satisfying than a complex, uncertain reality. Ambiguity creates discomfort; narrative resolves it. In environments where information is thin and emotions are high; people will choose a story that makes sense over a truth that does not yet fully cohere. But cognition alone does not explain the persistence of these beliefs. There is also a social economy at work—one that rewards not just belief, but particular kinds of belief.

In many modern environments, especially online, status comes not from being correct but from being distinctive. “Secret knowledge”—the idea that one sees what others cannot—functions as social currency. It signals independence, intelligence, and insider status, elevating the believer above the crowd.

This creates a powerful feedback loop. Beliefs rejected by the broader public do not lose value; in some circles, they gain it. Rejection becomes evidence of suppression, and suppression becomes evidence of truth. The cost of being wrong is replaced by the reward of being contrarian. At the same time, declining trust in institutions—media, academia, government—has stripped away many of the shared reference points that once constrained this process. People still seek explanations, but they increasingly gravitate toward narratives that offer clarity and intent.

Complex systems are reduced to simple dramas, randomness is reinterpreted as design, and uncertainty becomes conspiracy. The result is not a society that has abandoned reason, but one in which reason is often subordinated to meaning, identity, and status. People are not merely filling gaps in knowledge; they are selecting the explanations that best satisfy psychological needs and social rewards. In that sense, many beliefs that appear absurd from the outside are, from within, perfectly rational. They are doing exactly what they were designed to do: provide coherence, confer belonging, and—perhaps most importantly—make the believer feel like one of the few who truly understands what is going on.

I keep running head on into H.L. Mencken’s formulation of solutions that are “neat; plausible and wrong.”