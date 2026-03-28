Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
13h

Modern-day gnostics, all of 'em, believing they are in an invitation-only club, in which you and I ain't members.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
13h

At the end of the day, strip away the noise, the narratives, the TikTok theatrics, and the manufactured outrage, and it comes down to something brutally simple: never believe a damn thing a commie says. The pattern repeats itself because it works—confident claims, zero proof, and a built-in excuse when the evidence never materializes. It’s not about truth; it’s about control, identity, and selling a story people want to hear. We’ve seen it with Schiff, we’re seeing it now across the board, and it keeps paying dividends. The con only works if you forget the history—and too many people do.

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