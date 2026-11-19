Maybe I am just too sentimental and am screaming into the maelstrom, but I refuse to believe that America is headed into the ash bin of history.

Something Thomas Jefferson wrote that has been taped to my computer monitors for decades is relevant:

“A departure from principle in one instance becomes a precedent for a second; that second for a third; and so on, till the bulk of the society is reduced to be mere automatons of misery, and to have no sensibilities left but for sinning and suffering.”

That we are living the result of these very departures from principle is the death by a thousand cuts. We are beset by a society, a culture and a government consisting of malevolent power brokers managing an army of immature, irrational, irresponsible people with the emotional maturity of a two-year-old, combined with a willful ignorance of economic law and history, by telling them they can have ice cream for dinner forever without consequence.

And like my two-year-old granddaughter, they don’t know what they don’t know, not because they aren’t being taught, it is they are being taught that their behavior is normal and it is the rational people who don’t see the world the way it is.

It has been apparent in our institutions for almost a century that the trannyfans, postmodernists and devotees of the Frankfurt School have been trying to create is a world of kindergartners with no ability to manage themselves, much less the affairs of others.

If you don’t believe me, just look at what the Democrats are telegraphing they are about to do and tell me it doesn’t look like a toddler party.

America must have rational, logical, and moral adults in the room.

The American Founders were remarkably unsentimental about human nature. They understood that men were capable of extraordinary virtue, courage, generosity, and reason, but also of ambition, envy, greed, vanity, corruption, and an almost limitless appetite for power. More importantly, they understood that acquiring political power did nothing to cure these shortcomings. Indeed, and nothing proves that it frequently amplified them than the low-trust environment we inhabit today.

Their understanding of government was rooted in history, philosophy, and experience. They had studied the collapse of the Roman Republic, the political struggles of ancient Greece, the English Civil War, and the writings of Locke and Montesquieu. They understood that tyranny was not some historical aberration, but a recurring consequence of human nature when political power was allowed to accumulate without restraint.

James Madison captured the problem in Federalist No. 51: “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” He went on to explain that government must first be empowered to control the governed, and then obliged to control itself. Madison wasn’t suggesting that we simply elect better people. He understood that ambition, self-interest, and the desire for power were permanent human characteristics. His solution was to make ambition counteract ambition through competing institutions and divided authority.

Thomas Jefferson expressed a similar sentiment in his 1798 draft of the Kentucky Resolutions: “In questions of power, then, let no more be heard of confidence in man, but bind him down from mischief by the chains of the Constitution.” Jefferson understood that elections did not magically transform ambitious politicians into trustworthy guardians of liberty. Constitutional limitations were necessary precisely because the people exercising political authority could not be trusted to restrain themselves voluntarily.

George Washington warned in his Farewell Address that political parties could become instruments of tyranny. He feared that partisan hostility would eventually become so consuming that citizens would sacrifice constitutional principles simply to defeat their political enemies. He recognized that political tribalism could overwhelm independent judgment, making people susceptible to manipulation by those claiming to represent their interests.

Madison went further in Federalist No. 10, observing that factions were inevitable because differences in human interests, passions, and property were inevitable. He also understood that majorities were perfectly capable of tyranny. The fact that 51 percent of the population favored confiscating the property or restricting the rights of the other 49 percent did not somehow make the exercise moral. A majority vote could authorize an injustice, but it could not transform injustice into virtue.

Alexander Hamilton offered another warning in Federalist No. 1, observing that men who overturned republics frequently began as demagogues and ended as tyrants. History had demonstrated that political leaders claiming to champion the people could become the very oppressors from whom they promised deliverance.

These men disagreed about plenty of things, sometimes bitterly. Yet they shared an understanding that human nature was not going to change simply because someone invented a new political arrangement or promised a more enlightened government.

That is the philosophical genius of the American constitutional republic. It was not designed around the expectation that virtuous men would always govern. It was designed around the certainty that sooner or later, ambitious, corrupt, self-serving, and thoroughly ordinary human beings would occupy positions of extraordinary authority.

The Founders did not attempt to perfect mankind through government. They attempted to protect mankind from the consequences of its own imperfections.

This is also where the fundamental distinction between classical liberalism and utopian political philosophies becomes apparent. The former accepts human nature as a permanent condition and seeks to limit the damage people can inflict upon one another through political power. The latter too often assumes that sufficient authority, placed in sufficiently enlightened hands, can somehow overcome the shortcomings of humanity itself.

The Founders understood something that seems increasingly forgotten: Giving imperfect human beings more power over other imperfect human beings does not make either group more virtuous no more than confiscating the wealth of producers and giving it to non-producers who are dependent on it.

Neither creates any incentive to be more virtuous or productive. It simply makes the consequences of their imperfections more dangerous.

We can fix this. We just have to want to do it.