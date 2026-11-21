“Why do you own guns? You live in a nice, safe neighborhood. You, of all people, don’t need a gun.”

I’m sure almost every gun owner has heard some variation of this question, usually with a derisive emphasis on the word need, as if owning a firearm were the equivalent of keeping a sealed Mason jar full of Ebola viruses in your basement.

What interests me most about the question isn’t the gun. It’s the assumption that living in a safe neighborhood somehow eliminates the possibility of violence, as if criminals recognize property values, respect homeowners associations, and avoid neighborhoods where the lawns are neatly manicured.

The fundamental problem is the confusion between the statistical probability of violence and the consequences of experiencing it. A neighborhood with one violent crime every decade is statistically safer than one with ten violent crimes every month. That distinction is meaningful, but it provides absolutely no consolation to the poor bastard who becomes the victim of that one crime.

The consequences of being shot, stabbed, or beaten don’t diminish because the crime occurs in a neighborhood with excellent schools and expensive houses. This is a concept we understand perfectly well in almost every other aspect of life. We purchase fire insurance without expecting our homes to burn down. We install smoke detectors despite the relatively low probability of a house fire. We wear seat belts even when driving on roads with outstanding safety records. Nobody asks why someone living in a neighborhood with an excellent fire-safety record owns a fire extinguisher.

The concept is called asymmetric risk, where the potential consequences of an event are disproportionately severe compared to the probability of its occurrence. An extremely unlikely event can still justify reasonable precautions when the consequences are catastrophic.

.There is another asymmetry involved in violent crime. The aggressor generally chooses the time, place, and circumstances of the confrontation. He knows what he intends to do. His intended victim may not even know a confrontation is coming. The criminal possesses an informational and tactical advantage that has absolutely nothing to do with the neighborhood’s crime statistics. An armed criminal doesn’t become less dangerous simply because he crosses into a better ZIP code.

There is also an interesting paradox involving law enforcement. Police resources are finite, and departments generally allocate personnel according to historical crime patterns, calls for service, and anticipated criminal activity. Areas experiencing persistent violence often receive greater police attention than neighborhoods where violent crime is rare. Consequently, the very neighborhoods considered safest may receive less immediate police coverage than those considered dangerous. That isn’t universally true, but it illustrates the limitations of assuming that statistical safety guarantees immediate protection. Police cannot occupy every street corner, driveway, living room, or bedroom. A violent encounter can begin and end in seconds, while even the most competent police department requires time to respond.

We have increasingly convinced ourselves that personal responsibility can be transferred to institutions. We depend upon police for protection, fire departments for fire suppression, and emergency medical services for lifesaving intervention. These are valuable institutions, but delegating responsibility for responding to an emergency does not transfer the consequences of that emergency. A person who depends exclusively upon the police for protection remains the person who suffers if the police arrive too late.

Responsibility can be delegated. Consequences cannot.

As they say, when seconds count, the police are minutes away (in some rural areas, help might be hours away).

That isn’t a criticism of law enforcement. It’s a recognition of reality, and one that seems to have become strangely controversial.

This brings me back to the peculiar emphasis on the word need. Since when must an American demonstrate a need to exercise a constitutional right? We don’t require people to justify their need for freedom of speech because they live among people who agree with them. We don’t suspend protections against unreasonable searches because police misconduct is uncommon in a particular neighborhood. The Second Amendment contains no neighborhood crime-rate exemption. It doesn’t require Americans to demonstrate that their circumstances are sufficiently dangerous to justify exercising their rights. Responsible firearm ownership certainly involves obligations, including safe storage, training, and an understanding of the law. Owning a firearm doesn’t guarantee personal safety, and nobody should pretend otherwise, but then neither does owning a fire extinguisher guarantee that your house won’t burn down.

The point is that an individual has a legitimate interest in maintaining the means to protect himself and his family, independent of whether someone else considers that protection necessary. I don’t own firearms because I expect to need them. I own them because I understand that the consequences of needing one and not having it could be catastrophic.

The people who insist that I don’t need a gun because I live in a safe neighborhood are confusing a favorable statistical probability with a personal guarantee that nobody can possibly provide, yet these are the people who believe confiscating guns from law-abiding people will make the world safer.

I hope I will never be in a situation where I need to protect myself, my family or my property with a firearm – but the fact is that I don’t own guns because I live in a dangerous neighborhood. I own them because living in a safe neighborhood doesn’t make me bulletproof or exempt from random, asymmetric acts of violence.