The actions of Democrats when in power increasingly reveal that they see a very different America than the one most people actually inhabit. Wherever they look, they appear to find rot, oppression, cruelty, and moral failure. Institutions are irredeemable, traditions are suspect, and history is treated less as inheritance than as an indictment. This is not merely pessimism or skepticism; it is a worldview that assumes America is fundamentally broken and therefore must be “transformed” by the moral and intellectual superiority of those who claim to see its sins most clearly.