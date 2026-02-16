MSN Photo

You may just now be hearing about Kathryn Ruemmler because of her connections with Jeffrey Epstein — including reports she referred to him as “Uncle Jeffrey” and accepted a $9400 Hermes handbag from him, but you have seen her work. Those associations ultimately led to her recent resignation from Goldman Sachs, yet Ruemmler, Barack Obama’s White House counsel and often described as a political “fixer,” has been near some of the most consequential controversies of the past two decades.

Washington insists it runs on rules, but every so often the public sees something else — not a cinematic conspiracy, but a professional ecosystem. A network, sometimes called the “swamp,” a governing class that moves from government to law firms to finance to media and back again, carrying influence with it almost like diplomatic immunity.