The slap fight on X between Ro Khanna and Elon Musk is interesting because it raises a fundamental question: is it more virtuous to create wealth by producing value in the marketplace, or by “serving” in public office?

I did not realize until recently that Khanna, who clearly has presidential aspirations, is worth somewhere around a quarter of a billion dollars. Yet while he demands that Elon Musk’s wealth be stripped away and redistributed to people he deems more deserving, he appears remarkably reluctant to volunteer any meaningful portion of his own fortune.

If it seems that every attempt to cut down the tall blades of grass to improve the lot of the shorter blades eventually devolves into tyranny or autocracy, you are not imagining things. The current flirtation with socialism will end no differently if it is not smothered in the cradle.

Political philosophers have long distinguished between two very different concepts of equality: equality before the law and equality of outcomes.

The first consists of equal rights, equal protection, and equal opportunity. Historically, efforts aimed at achieving these goals have generally been compatible with liberty and democratic government. The expansion of voting rights, the abolition of aristocratic privileges, equal treatment in courts, and civil-rights protections all fall into this category.

The second concept is where the trouble begins.

If people are free to make different choices, possess different talents, work different hours, take different risks, inherit different circumstances, and pursue different goals, inequality naturally emerges. Some become richer, more influential, more skilled, or more successful than others. This reality exists in free market societies, socialist societies, monarchies, and even small tribal communities.

The challenge arises when government decides those inequalities are unacceptable and must be eliminated. To do so, it must continually intervene in the decisions people make. The more equal the desired outcome, the more extensive and intrusive the intervention becomes.

This was a central argument made by Friedrich Hayek in The Road to Serfdom. Hayek observed that planners seeking a predetermined social outcome inevitably collide with millions of individuals whose preferences conflict with the plan. Since the plan cannot succeed while people remain free to choose otherwise, the state gradually acquires greater coercive power.

Alexis de Tocqueville warned that democratic societies often develop a passion for equality stronger than their love of liberty. People will willingly surrender freedoms if they believe doing so will reduce disparities.

Modern progressivism contains a powerful collectivist impulse. Collectivism depends upon the anonymity of the crowd. Crowds will do things individuals never would. The old saying that there is safety in numbers is nowhere truer than in politics.

If an individual walks up to you on the street and demands your wallet, that is robbery. If a sufficiently large group does it through government, it becomes a political movement.

I personally know collectivists who will make demands at party meetings that they would never make to my face. Perhaps they know I would vigorously defend myself in a one-on-one confrontation. Perhaps they understand, deep down, that what they are demanding is morally questionable. It is always revealing that members of a collective understand private property perfectly well when it is their property at stake. The supposedly pure socialism of Occupy Wall Street and segments of the BLM movement quickly devolved into fights over donated money, property, and control.

How does voting for a politician who promises to take money, property, or liberty from someone else improve you as an individual? Restricting another person’s right to do something merely because you dislike it is a deprivation of liberty no less than confiscating property. Such choices may improve your circumstances temporarily through cash transfers, subsidies, or government services. They do not improve you. You remain the same person, possessing the same abilities, limitations, habits, and character traits you had before the confiscation and redistribution.

The only thing that changes is that you now have less incentive to address the causes of your own shortcomings and more incentive to petition government to take even more from others. Acting as part of a collective insulates you from the moral weight of what is fundamentally a demand for coercion. Your motivating force becomes securing through political power what you could not achieve through voluntary competition.

While complaining about the unfairness of an uneven playing field, you simultaneously work to create a guaranteed inequity through the coercive power of government. Collectivists rarely seek equal treatment. They seek special treatment to compensate for some perceived grievance. In many cases, they do not even desire a particular thing for themselves; they simply want to prevent others from enjoying it. To them, that constitutes equality.

Progressives frequently blame income inequality on capitalism and claim it is an inherent feature of free markets. This gets things precisely backward.

Capitalism does not guarantee equal outcomes. It guarantees that the pie can grow. Genuine free markets reward value creation, innovation, risk-taking, and voluntary exchange. Much of what is described today as income inequality is actually the result of political favoritism, regulatory capture, cronyism, and central planning—government interventions that distort markets and tilt them toward politically connected interests.

The squeeze on the middle class exists largely because progressive politicians need the poor for votes and the wealthy for campaign contributions, influence, and partnerships. The middle class is expected to remain quiet and continue paying taxes they lack the political leverage to avoid.

In a free-market economy, success depends on individual ability, effort, and the value one creates. Money serves as the medium of exchange and the measure of success. In a progressive economy, success increasingly depends upon influence. Favoritism becomes the medium of exchange, and status within the collective becomes the measure of achievement.

If progressives truly understood economics and genuinely wished to reduce income inequality, they would reduce the size and scope of government rather than expand it. But they will not, because less government means fewer opportunities for political favoritism, patronage, graft, and corruption.

As long as progressivism remains focused on acquiring power over others rather than expanding liberty, the very problems it claims to solve will continue to grow. The result will be predictable: increasing inequality, increasing dependency, increasing government power, and ever-louder demands that government take more from some citizens in order to redistribute it to others.

Sounds a lot like what we are hearing today.