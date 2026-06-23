Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
12h

The socialist pitch is robbery with better branding. If one man demands your wallet, it is theft. If a political movement votes to take it, suddenly it becomes “equity.” That is the trick Khanna and the Democrat Party keep selling. They do not want equality before the law. They want state-managed outcomes, enforced by bureaucrats, powered by resentment, and marketed as compassion. Elon Musk’s wealth came from risk, invention, failure, and production. Ro Khanna’s wealth sits safely behind progressive sermons. Democratic socialism sells slavery with a smile: “free” benefits in exchange for your liberty.

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Harald Gormsson's avatar
Harald Gormsson
14hEdited

If Socialists understood economics, they wouldn't be Socialists.

- FRIEDRICH VON HAYEK

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