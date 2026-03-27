Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob M's avatar
Bob M
9h

And now you know why they hate Trump so much. He’s exposed it and tried, with varying degrees of success, to dismantle it.

Reply
Share
Randall Bock's avatar
Randall Bock
1h

(having just been to Greece) love that term, "kleptotechnokakistocracy"; while hating the fact we need to have such a term -- and have to deal with the doofuses (doofi?) like Tim Walz and Gavin Newsom who bring it on, for such craven purposes– shell game/ kickback-funding the Mafiaocracy (-D). I just hosted one of the great muckrakers, Charles Ortel, and reuse your great image. https://randoctor.substack.com/p/existence-charles-ortel-uncovers

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture