A tweet from Cynical Publius yesterday (if you don’t follow him on X, you should) was a reminder of just how close we came to drifting into something far more permanent than a bad election cycle or a passing political fashion. His description was blunt and unsettling: a “cabal of NGOs, think tanks, foundations, specialty media organizations, compromised mainstream media organizations, quasi-governmental organizations and all other manner of other well-funded (often with taxpayer dollars) players dedicated to preserving extra-governmental controls over the average American, all outside the scope of what Americans vote for.”

Strip away the acronyms and institutional branding, and what remains is a parallel governing structure—one that operates with the resources of the state, the insulation of private enterprise, and the accountability of neither.

It is the kind of system that doesn’t announce itself with marching boots or burning buildings. It emerges quietly, bureaucratically, clothed in white papers and policy briefs, enforced not by decree but by consensus—manufactured, curated, and relentlessly reinforced. It is governance by network rather than by consent, and its most dangerous feature is not its visibility, but its deniability. Each component claims independence; each insists it merely informs, advises, or advocates and yet together they form something far more cohesive: an ecosystem of influence that shapes outcomes before a single vote is cast.

I found myself searching for a word that could capture this arrangement—a term that goes beyond the usual accusations of corruption or incompetence and gets at the fusion of both, wrapped in the armor of credentialed authority. The best I could do is the admittedly ungainly construction: Kleptotechnokakistocracy. It’s an ugly word, but then again, it describes an ugly reality. It combines the extraction and self-dealing of a kleptocracy, the elevated arrogance of a technocracy, and the staggering mediocrity—if not outright incompetence—of a kakistocracy.

It is rule by the worst people, justified by the claim that they are the smartest, and sustained by a system designed to siphon resources upward and accountability outward.

The genius of such a system is that it rarely needs to win arguments on their merits. Instead, it defines the boundaries of acceptable discourse. The think tank produces the study. The foundation funds the initiative. The NGO operationalizes the policy. The media explains why it is necessary. The quasi-governmental body implements it and to protect and ensure the money keeps flowing, money goes back to the coffers of a favored political party through “contributions” at virtually every step of the process.

When and if opposition arises, as it did when DOGE went to work, it is dismissed as uninformed, unserious, or dangerous. The entire process is self-reinforcing, a closed loop in which dissent is not debated but delegitimized.

What makes this particularly insidious is how it builds on a precedent most Americans already accepted without fully appreciating its implications. During the Bush II/Obama TARP era, we were told that certain institutions were simply too big to fail. The collapse of major banks and corporations, we were warned, would trigger cascading consequences too severe to risk. So we intervened—massively, decisively, and, at the time, reluctantly, but what began as an emergency measure in finance has metastasized into a governing philosophy.

Today, it is not just banks that are treated as indispensable, but entire ideological ecosystems. NGOs, think tanks, foundations, and media networks have become, in effect, too aligned to defund. Their missions are framed as essential, their goals as morally necessary, their existence as a prerequisite for social stability. Funding them—often with taxpayer dollars routed through layers of bureaucracy—is no longer seen as a choice, but as an obligation. To question that funding is to risk being labeled as hostile not just to a program, but to the broader cause it claims to represent.

This is how a Kleptotechnokakistocracy sustains itself. It does not seize power in a single dramatic moment; it accumulates it incrementally, embedding itself in processes, norms, and expectations. It blurs the line between public and private, between governance and advocacy, until the distinction becomes functionally meaningless. And because it operates largely outside the direct reach of voters, it becomes remarkably resistant to electoral correction.

The danger is not merely that such a system exists, but that it becomes accepted as the natural order of things. That Americans come to believe that real decisions are made elsewhere, by people they did not choose, using resources they did not knowingly allocate, for purposes they are told are beyond their capacity to judge. When that happens, self-government is not overthrown—it is hollowed out.

And that is the quiet risk embedded in Publius’s observation. Not that we lost the republic in some dramatic collapse, but that we came perilously close to outsourcing it—to a class of actors who claim expertise, exercise authority, and evade accountability all at once. If there is any hope in recognizing the pattern, it is this: systems built on borrowed legitimacy can be challenged once they are named. Even if the name, like the system itself, is a bit of a mouthful.