Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Spindler's avatar
Eric Spindler
1h

Amen!

Crushed, legally, lawfully and without mercy or excuses.

Ideally, if every God-fearing person would pray loud and clear, together, Jericho will again fall!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Marzocco's avatar
Steve Marzocco
2m

I really and truly hate to say it, but I'm literally fast-nearing 5 9s confidence this assassination wasn't some left-wing nut.

Very much like far too many "coincidences" aligned beautifully such that you'd have to be a complete fool to actually believe it was simply a bunch of cascading failures and incompetence and DEI hires that very nearly resulted with Trump being assassinated in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Exactly like anyone thinking the FUBAR withdrawal from Afghanistan was what we were told it was; you'd absolutely have to be a fool to believe that, too.

This list goes on and on.

The narrative on J6 being another example and again, the list goes on and on.

I didn't need to have team from one of the segment-defining launches I led in the 90s advise the NSA or testify to Congress on security to be able to see undeniable patterns, just for a start.

I also didn't need to have some US Presidentially appointed level folks from both sides of the aisle I know or knew well, including some serving on Boards of companies I've led or co-led since the 90s, with one I knew particularly well mentored by the Father of the Nuclear Navy and there are many other examples as to why I'm armed better than most at "smelling rats" in events, incidents, people, enterprises and matters of state including war.

For example, I verified my smelling of rats early on with multiple exceptionally well-connected folks with absolutely unimpeachable credentials on the probably in an uncorrupted Court of Law BS narrative of "Russia baselessly invaded Ukraine".

Quite like the BS narrative I also smelled a rat on literally since the late 1960s into the early to mid 1970s in the Gulf of Tonkin; sure enough on that one way back then, the USN Library Archives *very quietly* since have confirmed LBJ ordered the USN to bait the North Vietnamese by ever-increasingly aggressive aka unsafe actions at sea. Until the centuries long maritime law protocol of "warming shot across the bow" was launched by a North Vietnamese vessel and the excuse was created then the foundational lies began on Vietnam.

These are really huge topics, to state it lightly.

In one of my last meetings with a Gent I knew well since the 90s and with whom we partnered on a few things plus who was asked by more US Presidents since LBJ to lead more trade missions globally than anyone else did and with the CIA consistently setting up shop on his heels naturally without billboards on those shops in all those nations, Tom had to take a break from one of our meetings.

He had an incoming call from his buddy he had nicknamed many decades prior as "Hack".

We mere mortals knew of Hack by his formal name of Henry Kissinger.

Simply stated as I noted earlier, the lists of the exceptionally well-placed impeachable credentials folks I've known and teamed with or can reach out to or could if they are no longer with us, was and remains today respectably long.

Taken together it has proven my "smelling of rats" as being far more accurate than not. It isn't 90% on average nor is it necessarily always above 70% or so, but a very respectable number of times it has proven 100% dead on.

Like when I predicted multiple giant heavily-funded including some Wall Street Darlings going out of business long before others did and I did each on the record with numerous witnesses.

Pulling this all back...

Until the proof is absolutely undeniable far beyond the usual "shadow of doubt" in court that it was a lone wolf left-wing nut who assassinated Charlie Kirk I will remain fast-nearing 5 9s confident it was exactly like the Afghanistan FUBAR withdrawal, the J6 Fedsurrection, the try on Trump's life in Butler and lots more besides;

Orchestrated in each and every case by literal Enemies within the Gates arrayed against this, as a direct result, barely-still *Constitutional Representative Republic*.

Period.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture