Richard Luthmann
Richard Luthmann
This is modern-day sophistry. When argument detaches from truth, it becomes a weapon, not a virtue. For thirty years, we have watched objective questions shoved into partisan mud, so no one has to admit the obvious. Law becomes “narrative.” Biology becomes “identity.” Citizenship becomes “process.” The debate is no longer about what is right, but who benefits. That is civilizational decay. A republic cannot survive if every fact is negotiable and every moral line is conditional. Politics must orbit truth, not replace it. When power outruns principle, chaos follows. We are not arguing policy anymore. We are arguing reality itself.

Paul A. Henny DDS
We are now living in a full-blown postmodernist age where anything means anything and everything means nothing. Where truth does not exist, emotions prevail, and where emotions prevail chaos reigns.

Chaos is precisely what Democrats, Leftist, Maxists, anarchists, and nihilists want. Chaos breeds fear, and fear drives out rationality up to the point where the people en masse plead for some semblance of order. And it’s at that point when pure totalitarianism takes over in the form of Sharia Law or some secularized version of it.

Post-constitutional America is dead ahead, if not already here, shrouded in Kabuki Theatre events that play out on the evening news and social media to distract the public from what has already happened.

When the truth does appear, nobody believes it — or they yawn.

Altas Shrugged, and so it went.

