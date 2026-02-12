Far too many times we classify an issue as right versus left when we mean right versus wrong.

The mistake causes things that are objectively right to be tossed in the arena of politics where they are treated as opinions subject to argument and debate. This corruption of clear moral questions into partisan talking points is destroying our ability to recognize basic truth. We’re being trained to believe that everything—even matters with obvious answers—exists on some mythical spectrum of acceptable viewpoints. It doesn’t.

Take the requirement of citizenship to vote.

There is only one right answer here, and it just happens to be supported by the right wing of politics because just yesterday, 213 Democrats on the left voted against a bill that would require proper evidence of citizenship to register to vote. This isn’t complicated. Voting in American elections is a right reserved for American citizens. Period. The concept isn’t novel, controversial, or oppressive—it’s fundamental to the definition of a nation-state.

There is no debate here about who should vote, so the left wants to debate the process used to register because someone might lose their state issued ID or find it impossible to get one in the two to four year period between elections. It’s just a ridiculous argument, but Democrats oppose it (even when they require picture ID to attend one of their events). Somehow the same ID that’s perfectly reasonable to enter a political rally, board a plane, or buy alcohol becomes an unbearable burden when it’s needed to protect election integrity. The hypocrisy is so blatant it insults our intelligence.

The right is right and the left is wrong.

The same with the insane idea that society must believe that a man who thinks he is a woman, is actually a woman. This is the epitome of the Orwellian 2+2=5 mentality. I don’t care if you want to live as a man or a woman, but I can never believe that if you were born male, you will ever be female. Do what you want, but there has never been a human right to force your delusion on a society. Biology isn’t a suggestion. Reality doesn’t bend to accommodate feelings, no matter how sincerely held.

And none of this should be sold to minor children as normal or possible. We are seeing how great that works out when the “transitioned” person takes their internal frustration external and attacks normal people (mostly defenseless kids) in normal society. We’re experimenting on children with irreversible medical procedures based on ideology masquerading as medicine, then acting shocked when troubled individuals who’ve been told lies about what’s possible become even more troubled.

It is like being legally required, under pain of punishment, to BELIEVE that Hannibal Lecter was just a Top Chef winner and the owner of a Michelin 5 Star restaurant, rather than a serial killer and cannibal. You can call him whatever you want, but that doesn’t change what he is.

Again, the right is right and the left is wrong.

To drive questions with obvious right and wrong answers into politics causes just the kind of chaos and division the left wants. They never believe something till they do and they are never against something until they are—and in both cases, it is not the question of right or wrong that drives their selection, it is based on which answer gives them some temporary advantage. Principles are disposable. Truth is negotiable. Everything becomes a vehicle for power.

Never forget, today’s most staunch defenders of “Maryland Dads” are on video and audio records arguing against illegal immigration not that long ago. Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, Hillary Clinton—they all gave speeches about border security and the rule of law that would get them canceled by their own party today.

They were as quiet as a church mouse when King Barackus the Last was crowned the King of Deportation and they had zero issues with the due (often expedited) process King B was giving the Maryland Dads as their asses were sent out the door—yet now they want ignore long standing law and processes and require judicial warrants which will make deportation virtually impossible. When Obama did it, crickets. When Trump does it, constitutional crisis. Same action, different reaction, because it was never about principle.

The right is right and the left is wrong.

It’s not even remotely political.

When something is or is not, the answer is obvious and debating it until the cows come home doesn’t change it. We need to stop pretending that labeling something “political” makes it debatable. Some things are just true. Some things are just false. And refusing to acknowledge the difference because it might seem partisan is cowardice dressed up as nuance.